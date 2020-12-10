Good Foods Invites Shoppers to ‘Give The Gift of Guac’ This Season

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is promoting guacamole this holiday with in-store discounts and new recipes and serving inspiration for shoppers to celebrate the season.

Just in time for the holidays, Good Foods’ most popular guacamole is available in a new festive package. The “Chunky Guacamole” sleeve displays an easy recipe to make guacamole the go-to appetizer at holiday get-togethers with an added pop of color and one less dish to put in the oven.

“While guacamole is certainly a go-to snack during the warmer months, we’re believers that guacamole should always be a staple dish on the table,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. “We’re excited for shoppers to get their hands on the new holiday packaging for our Chunky Guacamole and serve the ‘gift of guac’ to family and friends this season.”

To promote this campaign and drive shoppers in stores, Good Foods is utilizing social media and influencer partnerships, as well as providing new holiday recipes and serving inspiration on the website. For more information, visit goodfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

# # #

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.