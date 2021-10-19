Gotham Greens and Ultraurban Farming Leads Whole Foods 2022 Trend Report

NEW YORK, NY – Whole Foods Market announced Ultraurban Farming, led by Gotham Greens, a pioneer in indoor agriculture operating high-tech greenhouses across the United States, as the #1 trend in its 7th annual Top 10 Food Trends for 2022. Gotham Greens is featured both in the trend report, as well as the first-ever Whole Foods Discovery Box, a curated assortment of 10 products reflective of the top food trends available for purchase directly by consumers. The placement is significant for Gotham Greens as Whole Foods is core to both the company’s history and its continued growth trajectory.

Led by CEO Viraj Puri, CFO Eric Haley and Chief Greenhouse Officer Jenn Frymark, Gotham Greens is one of the largest and fastest-growing indoor farming brands in the United States with 9 regional hydroponic greenhouses, including their iconic 20,000+ square feet rooftop space that sits atop the Whole Foods Market in Gowanus, Brooklyn (Whole Foods’ first-ever Brooklyn store that opened in 2013). Gotham Greens’ rooftop hydroponic farm at Whole Foods Third and 3rd store is the first-ever commercial greenhouse farm integrated into a supermarket. It marked the beginning of a substantial distribution partnership that continues to grow in size and breadth: Gotham Greens’ fresh, locally grown salad greens and herbs are available in 7 Whole Foods Market regions, Gotham Greens’ salad dressings and dips are available in all Whole Foods stores nationwide, and next month, Whole Foods’ Northern California region will be a strategic partner for Gotham Greens’ new, state-of-the-art (and first) greenhouse located on the West Coast. The company’s ninth hydroponic greenhouse, the first phase of a 10-acre project located near the University of California-Davis, is set to open next month.

“On the heels of our 10th anniversary in operation, Gotham Greens is on track to achieving our biggest year ever with exciting momentum heading into 2022,” said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder, and CEO of Gotham Greens. “We are committed to bringing our brand of local and sustainably grown salad greens and herbs, along with our line of fresh dressings, dips, and cooking sauces, to more consumers up and down the West Coast and in more regions in the future.”

Since January 2021, Gotham Greens has expanded into more than 800 additional retail stores, bringing its total store count to approximately 2,800 doors nationwide with 62% YoY growth (compared to 52% and 15% YoY growth for the indoor farming sector and organic sector, respectively).*

*Source: Nielsen, Total US xAOC, Pre-Packaged Salads, Lettuce, & Basil, Latest 52 weeks ending 8/14/21

Gotham Greens owns and operates greenhouses in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado and California. Its products are currently available in more than 45 U.S. states , including regional divisions of Whole Foods Market, Target, Albertsons Companies (Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s), King Soopers, Harris Teeter and Sprouts. The company’s items also are available for purchase through grocery ecommerce sites, including AmazonFresh, FreshDirect and Peapod.

ABOUT GOTHAM GREENS

Gotham Greens is a pioneer in indoor agriculture and a leading fresh food company. Gotham Greens’ produce is grown using hydroponic systems in 100 percent renewable electricity-powered greenhouses that use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than conventional farming. Through its national network of climate-controlled, data-driven greenhouses, Gotham Greens grows and sells long-lasting, delicious leafy greens and herbs along with a line of fresh salad dressings, dips, and cooking sauces to retail, restaurant, and foodservice customers year-round. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Gotham Greens currently operates hydroponic greenhouses across six U.S. states and counting with nearly 400 team members.