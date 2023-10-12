Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet welcomes Mark Gagnon as Senior Vice President of Sales and Sourcing

VERO BEACH, FL – Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet welcomes Mark Gagnon as the newest addition to its executive team. As Senior Vice President of Sales and Sourcing, Mark brings a rich experience and a standout record in leading brands like Del Monte, Dole, Chiquita, Chobani, and Kalera.

Mark’s journey in the produce industry is marked by notable achievements and strategic leadership. After a solid 14-year foundation at Dole, he took on key positions such as Senior Vice President of Sales at Kalera, Vice President of Sales at Del Monte Fresh Produce, and National Director of Sales at Chiquita. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in managing sales and distribution, driving category growth, and establishing key partnerships with regional and national accounts across the US and international markets in retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels.

Mayda Sotomayor, CEO of Seald Sweet, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Mark will play a pivotal role in our company’s strategic growth and expansion plan.”

“Joining Seald Sweet is an honor,” says Mark Gagnon. “I am excited to contribute to the company and utilize my experiences over the last three decades with a global leader today.”

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Established in 1909 as a Florida citrus cooperative, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard in 1998, becoming Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies. Today, Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is serving the Top 8 US retailers and is a leading global supplier of citrus, grapes, blueberries, avocados, vegetables, and more.

With about 8,500 employees across 19 countries, the Greenyard group serves the top 20 EU retailers with a variety of fresh, frozen, and prepared products, generating around €4.6 billion annually. Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit and vegetables at any moment, easily, quickly, and pleasurably, whilst fostering nature. Learn more at www.greenyardusa.com.