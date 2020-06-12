Greenyard USA/ Seald Sweet’s International presence at United Fresh Live!

Vero Beach FL USA – The United Fresh Convention 2020 was initially scheduled for mid-June in San Diego, California but the global pandemic forced a major rethink. Instead of cancelling the event, the Association transformed it into United Fresh 2020 LIVE!, the fresh produce industry’s first ever virtual convention and trade show.

Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is adding an international perspective to the show with Mayda Sotomayor, CEO of the company, being the chairwoman of United’s International advisory board. Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet will add a global point of view and offer a very robust schedule with new and exciting content presented daily.

At the start of the show on Monday, during the Expo Power Hours, attendees can listen to a panel of Europeans and American executives, giving their outlook on the retail landscape and consumer trends post Coronavirus. On Tuesday, the booth is having a Citrus panel featuring growers around the world, providing crop updates, complemented by commodity manager’s sales perspective. Wednesday, there would be virtual tour of the state-of-the-art facility so attendees can get to know where and how the company operates without the need to travel. During the last Expo Power hour, on Thursday, there will be a “More than citrus” panel talking about grapes, avocados and vegetables with regards to their sales and sourcing outlook.

Seald Sweet’s experienced team members will be available to answer any questions from growers, partners, customers and anyone willing to engage with them from every sector of the industry. During the show, there would be a Trivia to keep the engagement, where attendees can win an exciting prize. But the show does not end there. Seald Sweet is partnering with Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands. Attendees can donate to the organization during the entire show and on Friday June 19th, Seald Sweet will match the donations made for this amazing cause.

The fact that is a virtual event does not limit the company’s capabilities to showcase their products, discuss the upcoming season, show their operations, and have fun while doing good. On the contrary, the virtual platform offers a broader spectrum of opportunities. Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is looking forward to receiving many visitors during the show and even after the event, as the content will be available for three consecutive months accessible to registrants.

About Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet

Seald Sweet was founded in 1909 as a Florida citrus grower cooperative. In 1998, Seald Sweet merged with Greenyard, transforming the company into Greenyard USA, a global marketer through their international network of companies.

Today Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet is a leading supplier of the citrus category and grapes, apples, pears and more through their global network of companies and partners.

Greenyard’s vision is to make lives healthier by helping people enjoy fruit & vegetables at any moment, easy, fast and pleasurable, whilst fostering nature. With more than 8,500 employees operating in 25 countries worldwide, Greenyard identifies its people and key customer and supplier relationships as the key assets which enable it to deliver goods and services worth ca. € 4 billion per annum.

www.greenyardusa.com