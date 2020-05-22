United Fresh LIVE! Virtual Booth Review as Published in Produce Business

Produce Business Magazine will be showcasing select companies that are exhibiting virtually at United Fresh LIVE! Look for updates on exhibitors in this space each week.

AgroFresh – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AgroFresh’s growing portfolio of produce freshness solutions includes products and technologies for the entire fresh produce supply chain from apples and avocados to melons and tomatoes. At United Fresh LIVE, AgroFresh will highlight its newest solutions that help the supply chain provide fresh, ready-to-eat produce that consumers expect and prefer. Search ‘AgroFresh’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.agrofresh.com

Atlas Pacific – Centennial, Colorado

Your partner to the core. Since 1946, Atlas Pacific has been the world leader of deciduous fruit processing equipment. We offer the industry a range of machinery that enables our customers to produce the highest quality product while achieving unmatched operating efficiencies and cost savings. Search ‘Atlas Pacific’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.atlaspacific.com

Babé Farms – Santa Maria, California

Babé Farms boasts a year-round harvest of colorful baby and specialty vegetables, grown in the Santa Maria Valley. Family owned and operated, Babé Farms is the “couture” label top chefs and fine retailers look to for their gourmet vegetable needs. Search ‘Babé Farms’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.babefarms.com

California LGMA – Sacramento, California

The California LGMA verifies science-based farming practices using government audits and requires 100% compliance. The program was designed with a set of checks and balances to ensure leafy greens farmers do all they can to protect public health by establishing a culture of food safety on the farm. Search ‘California LGMA’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.lgma.ca.gov

Connecting Food – Paris, France

Connecting Food is Europe’s #1 food blockchain. They offer third-party transparency and reconnect consumers to their food, via the simple scan of a QRcode on the product pack. For food producers, manufacturers and retailers, Connecting Food is an affordable SaaS platform ensuring end-to-end traceability and real-time auditing of each batch. Search ‘Connecting Food’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.connecting-food.com

Kwik Lok – Yakima, Washington

The news, sustainable Eco-Lok, used to close food products such as produce bags, is formulated with a plant-based biopolymer called NuPlastiQ® that requires up to 20% fewer greenhouse gas emissions to produce than standard bag closures. Eco-Lok maintains the qualities of existing Kwik Lok plastic closures – it is printable and reusable. Search ‘Kwik Lok’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.kwiklok.com

Madison Chemical – Madison, Indiana

Madison Chemical introduces MADISAN 75 (EPA #10324-81-110), a 4-chain quaternary surface sanitizer, disinfectant, mildewstat, and virucide for hard, non-porous and inanimate surfaces in fresh cut fruit and vegetable processing. MADISAN 75 kills the Human Coronavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), and Hepatitis C Virus (HCV). Search ‘Madison Chemical’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.madchem.com

Magic Sun- Richmond, Virginia

Magic Sun is a leading high-tech greenhouse grower, harvesting conventional and organic hothouse tomatoes. Grown at high elevations in central Mexico, Magic Sun’s hand-picked tomatoes are full color and bursting with flavor to make each recipe and eating experience something special! Search ‘Magic Sun’ during United Fresh LIVE! To visit our booth

www.magicsun.org

Naturipe Farms – Salinas, California

Farmed Fresh Since 1917, Naturipe Farms is a partnership between highly-esteemed growers, whose fields are spread across the globe. An industry leader in producing fresh berries, avocados and value-added products. “Stop by” our booth at UF LIVE to check out our new Snacks line of indulgent and nutritious sweet treats! Search ‘Naturipe Farms’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.naturipefarms.com

NatureSweet Tomatoes – San Antonio, Texas

NS Brands, LTD is the leading grower of premium fresh tomatoes in North America. NS Brands, LTD provides consumers with “Tomatoes Raised Right” which begins with the best seeds. More than 9,000 associates handpick the vine-ripened tomatoes in sustainable greenhouses, ensuring sweetness year-round. Search ‘Nature Sweet’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.naturesweet.com

Peri & Sons – Yerington, Nevada

We’re in this together! Search for Peri & Sons Farms at United Fresh LIVE, June 15-19. Let’s chat about your unique onion needs, the categories’ future and even share a few stories about these crazy times. Watch Us Grow! Our 360° videos visually transport you to our farm in Nevada. Search ‘Peri & Sons’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.periandsons.com

ProduceIQ – North Palm Beach, Florida

Amazed at the challenges of trading fresh produce? So are we. ProduceIQ improves trading access and creates efficiency through innovative tools and an anonymous marketplace. Visit ProduceIQ’s online booth at United Fresh! Search ‘ProduceIQ’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.financeoffood.com









Produce Pro Software – Woodridge, IL

Produce Pro Software is an all-in-one ERP software providing innovative business and technology solutions specifically designed for all business types within the produce and perishables industry. Analytics, Driver Solution, E-commerce, Inventory Management, Mobile Apps, WMS. Produce Pro combines powerful, cutting edge software solutions while leveraging their perishable food industry expertise and consulting services – making your business more efficient, productive, and profitable. To learn more, CONNECT with us at United Fresh LIVE! www.producepro.com

ProEx Food – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

ProEx Food helps food processors realize high levels of throughput and operational efficiency while solving for labor and safety obstacles. We design, engineer, source, integrate and install equipment and turn-key lines for fruit and vegetable processors around the world. Our ever-evolving robotic automation technologies help you scale and operate continuously. Search ‘ProEx Food’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.proexfood.com

Pure Flavor – Leamington, ON Canada

Grown for the chef in you, Craft House Shishito Peppers are savory with an elusive spark of lively heat. Their enticing flavor and captivating bite dazzle in any dish, proving just how quick and easy gourmet can be. Grilled, sautéed, stuffed or baked, the possibilities are endless with this unique & trendy pepper. Search ‘Pure Flavor’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.pure-flavor.buzz







Red Sun Farms – Kingsville, ON Canada

First, we shook the tomato category with the launch of Sweetpops, then we picked a pack of perfect Sweetpeps.



Now our Sweets Family introduces the newest member Sweetpeaks!

Come by our booth to learn what our Master Growers have been creating!



Search ‘Red Sun Farms’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.redsunfarms.com

RedZone Software – Miami, Florida

Redzone leverages technology and industry best practices to drive positive culture change and sustainable productivity improvements. By developing workforce skills and structure; we provide the framework to engage frontline employees in identifying and solving operational problems. Redzone facilitates organization’s communication aligning operation, QA & maintenance in producing safe, quality product. Search ‘Redzone’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.rzsoftware.com

Raytec Vision – Parma, Italy

Raytec Vision, leader in sorting equipment, provides the widest range of machines for the fresh cut industry. More than 19 years of experience in different food market segments and 1.600 machines installed in 30 countries makes Raytec the best partner to guarantee safety and quality on your products. Search ‘Raytec Vision’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.raytecvision.com

Root 24 Farms – Soquel, California

The Root 24 Farms vision starts with an unwavering dedication to healthy organic food and farming. With 650 acres of certified organic blueberries nestled in the heart of Washington state, our focus is to provide extraordinary quality, transparency about what we do, tailored customer programs and a commitment to sustainability. Search ‘Root 24 Farms’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.root24farms.com







Royal 4 Systems – Long Beach, California

Royal 4 Systems has been supplying real-time inventory control through our powerful warehouse and distribution management software solutions for the past 35 plus years.

Whether you are a grower, shipper, distributor or processor; Royal 4 Systems provides a comprehensive traceability solution for your company.

Search ‘Royal 4 Systems’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.royal.com

Seald Sweet – Vero Beach, Florida

Visit Seald Sweet/Greenyard booth, featuring new interesting topics every day. Visit our state-of-the-art facility though a virtual tour, listen to our Panel of European and American Executives giving us consumer insights, meet some of our growers who will give us season updates and participate for amazing prizes in our trivia! Search ‘Seald Sweet/Greenyard’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.ssealdsweet.com

Shenandoah Growers – Rockingham, Virginia

Shenandoah Growers is excited to participate in United Fresh LIVE. We are the leading US grower and shipper of culinary herbs, providing USDA certified organic produce to retailers coast-to-coast. With our innovative indoor organic growing systems, we continue to redefine how to bring fresh, safe, and sustainable produce to market. Search ‘Shenandoah Growers’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.shenandoahgrowers.com

Sun Belle – Schiller Park, Illinois

Sun Belle Inc., a year-round marketer of a full line of organic and conventional berries and pomegranate arils sold under the Sun Belle and Green Belle brands. Distribution centers in Schiller Park, Illinois; Jessup, Maryland; Oxnard, California; and Miami, Florida. Sun Belle supports customers throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is recognized for its commitment and service to its customers, its dedication to quality, and its ability to fulfill mixed berry programs. Click on our booth to learn more. Search ‘Sun Belle’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth

www.sun-belle.com

Triangle Package Machinery Company – Chicago, Illinois

Triangle’s Compact Sanitary Bagger, Model CSB, will make its United Fresh debut. The vffs bagging machine features a 36” wide footprint and can run bags from 2.5”- 13″ wide at up to 100 cycles per minute. To maximize production, two Compact Baggers can be installed in a dual configuration, 10’ on center. Search ‘Triangle Package’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth www.trianglepackage.com







Volm – Antigo, WI

An industry leading manufacturer of fresh produce packaging, now offers CLAF Bio Fabric™ on common package styles. CLAF Bio Fabric contains 96% biobased content which is made with a significant reduction in fossil fuels. It is also compatible with the current polyethylene recycle stream, providing dual marketing advantages. Search ‘USDA AMS’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth volmcompanies.com/







USDA Agricultural Marketing Service – Washington, DC

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), Specialty Crops Program (SCP) “do right & feed everyone” by helping buyers and sellers in the U.S. produce industry market their perishable products. We partner with State agencies and industry organizations to benefit all growers, shippers, brokers, receivers, processors, retailers, restaurants, and the foodservice industry. Search ‘USDA AMS’ during United Fresh LIVE! to visit our booth

www.ams.usda.gov/fv