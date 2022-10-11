Grower-Shipper Association of Central California Posthumously Honors Dennis Caprara with E.E ‘Gene’ Harden Award

Grower-Shipper Association of Central California Produce October 11, 2022

At its Fall Recognition Event held on Friday, October 7, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) posthumously awarded Dennis Caprara with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to an individual who’s made an extraordinary contribution and created a lasting legacy benefitting Central Coast agriculture. The award was presented to Dennis’ wife Janice and the Caprara family.

GSA’s event honoring Dennis Caprara was attended by over 300 people. All proceeds raised from the luncheon benefited Salinas Valley Fair’s Heritage Foundation in Dennis’ memory.

“When I became president of GSA, Dennis was so generous in sharing his time and knowledge with me. He was always available whenever I needed advice, counsel, or to provide a historical perspective,” says Christopher Valadez, President of GSA. “The Salinas Valley just isn’t the same without him.”  

Dennis and Sonny Rianda started RC Farms in 1971 and RC Packing in 1986. He was a past Chairman of GSA as well as past Director of the Salinas Valley River Coalition.

Over the years, Dennis received many honors and awards, including the CSUMB Distinguished Fellow-Ag Businessman of the Year, Salinas Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Leadership Award and Future Farmers of America Honorary Chapter Farmer. He was President of the Monterey County Swiss Rifle Club, a proud supporter of 4-H and FFA and a member of the Salinas Valley Fair and Monterey County Fair Livestock Heritage Foundations.

“It is hard to measure all of Dennis’ contributions to our region,” Valadez says. “He was a larger-than-life and beloved man whom many of us looked toward for guidance. We will always remember Dennis for his loyalty, tenacity and fairness. He earned respect from all he encountered and he gave respect and support in return. GSA is proud to remember and honor Dennis with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award.”

For more information contact chris@growershipper.com

Related Articles

Produce

GSA Appoints New Officers, Board Members

Grower-Shipper Association of Central California Produce April 22, 2022

The Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) recently appointed Victor Ramirez of NorCal Harvesting as its new Vice-Chair and Greg Beach of Steinbeck Country Produce as its Secretary. In addition, Chad Amaral, Vice President, D’Arrigo Bros. Co. of California, Kristina Nunes, Food Safety and Sustainability Director, The Nunes Company. and John Wilkinson, Co-Founder, Blazer Wilkinson LP were appointed to the GSA Board of Directors.

Produce

New GSA Blog Strives to Enhance Communications Beginning with Food Safety Update

Grower-Shipper Association of Central California Produce May 2, 2019

Through the creation of this new blog section of our website as well as other outreach efforts, the GSA is committing to creating a focused, interactive dialogue with regular communications to our community about the issues that affect and impact us all. Our goal is to enhance the dialogue, share concerns and learn more from each other.