Hass Avocado Board Announces Annual Board Nomination Schedule

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) announced its annual board nomination schedule, which details the process for industry members to become a part of the thriving board. Board nominations annually renew HAB leadership by recruiting industry experts to guide and to serve producers and importers in order to further stimulate industry growth.

HAB’s job is to make avocados America’s most popular fruit – and it’s working. The annual board nominations provide an opportunity for industry members to join HAB’s legacy of success in promoting Hass avocados in the United States.

“HAB’S success truly depends on the leadership of our board members,” said HAB Chairman Jorge Hernandez. “We highly encourage anyone who has a passion for the industry’s growth and an interest in moving the industry forward to consider this as an opportunity to make a difference.”

The board nomination process begins today with the mailing of the announcement of open seats to all eligible producers and importers of Hass avocados, with a deadline for receipt of nomination forms on March 30, 2020 .

. Ballots will be mailed to producers and importers by April 27, 2020 , with a deadline for receipt of ballots by May 25, 2020 .

, with a deadline for receipt of ballots by . Board will announce nomination results from Davis Farr LLP by June 8, 2020. Board will submit two nominees for each position in industry preference for consideration by the USDA Secretary of Agriculture for appointment. Term begins on November 1, 2020, and members and alternates will be seated at the board meeting on December 2, 2020 .

. To view the full schedule and for additional details, visit: www.hassavocadoboard.com/elections.

HAB is an agriculture promotion group established in 2002 to promote the consumption of Hass avocados in the United States. A 12-member board representing domestic producers and importers of Hass avocados directs HAB’s promotion, research and information programs under supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Funding for HAB comes from domestic Hass avocado producers and importers who import fruit into the United States.

To learn more about HAB and its mission, visit: https://hassavocadoboard.com/inside-hab/.

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.