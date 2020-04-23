Hass Avocado Board Showcases Impact in New Industry-Facing Video

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) has debuted a new video which highlights the contributions the organization makes to the industry to support growing avocado consumption in the United States. With the goal of reaching industry members within the supply chain, the video serves as a powerful resource for fostering a deeper understanding of the work that HAB is doing for the avocado industry in the United States.

The video brings to life HAB’s two-fold approach which creates the “HAB Effect” in which the organization both enables programs by country of origin organizations and implements programs that benefit all industry members. As the only independent avocado organization, HAB’s goal is to equip the entire industry for success.

“We are thrilled to share this new video with our industry,” said HAB Chairman Jorge Hernandez. “It demonstrates that the avocado industry can count on HAB to be a catalyst for action and a reason to be confident in the future of our business.”

Featured in the video is an interview with Richard J. Sexton, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of California, Davis, who recently conducted a five-year evaluation of promotion programs conducted by HAB and its member associations. This research found that the expansion of sales in the U.S. market has been achieved primarily through rising demand not lower prices, and that the programs delivered a benefit to cost ratio ranging from 1.6 to 3.6 to the California producers and importers of Hass avocados who funded them.

Underscoring the fact that HAB’s efforts are helping to make avocados America’s most popular fruit, the video also shares that the average per capita consumption of avocados in the United States has grown to 7.1 pounds from 2014 to 2016 compared to just 1.6 pounds in the 1990s, resulting in a 344% growth in consumption.

To view the “HAB Effect” video and learn more, visit: https://hassavocadoboard.com/HABEffect

###

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.