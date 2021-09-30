Hazel Tech Announces Expansion in the California Table Grape Category with Illume Agriculture

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, announces Illume Agriculture®, a vertically integrated company currently operating and managing over 10,000 acres of high-value permanent crop assets including table grapes, almonds, pistachios and bulk wine grapes globally in both the US and Europe, will utilize Hazel™ during their 2021 table grape season. With their use of Hazel, Illume will ensure the highest possible quality arrivals and consumer experience for customers in countries around the world, including the United States, Australia, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

In 2020, grapes ranked #2 as America’s top selling fruit generating sales close to $4 Billion, up +2.1% compared to 2019. To date Illume is the only San Joaquin Valley table grape company exclusively dedicated to planting and growing proprietary varieties created by some of the world’s top produce breeding companies that are in high market demand. Trials with Hazel Tech® yielded positive results including better overall quality and greener stems, with improved storage life under transit and warehouse conditions. For the 2021 season, Illume has invested in enough of Hazel Tech’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, to protect millions of pounds of produce.

“In 2020 we trialed Hazel 100 on some of our highest demand varieties like Sweet Globe™ and Autumn Crisp™,” said Kevin Andrew, Senior Vice President, Table Grape Operations, at Illume Agriculture. “We saw truly promising results during our 2020 trial and decided Hazel was the right fit for a very large percentage of our table grapes. We look forward to incorporating Hazel into our operations this season.”

“New varieties have invigorated the industry in recent years but sometimes have quality limitations. Illume Agriculture understands flavor and quality are two of the most important factors for consumers, and they have invested in Hazel® to fully achieve both goals,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, “Hazel 100™ is a unique, easy-to-use, and powerful quality solution for table grapes that also offers a more environmentally friendly footprint compared to existing table grape quality solutions.”

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that

develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

About Illume Ag: Illume Agriculture is a vertically integrated company currently operating and managing over 10,000 acres of high-value permanent crop assets including table grapes, almonds, pistachios and bulk wine grapes. As full-service agricultural operators and advisors, Illume Ag spent over a decade developing innovative solutions to light the way in maximizing return on investment for our clients. Illume provides innovative and creative agricultural expertise for our clients while connecting them with regional industries.

