Hazel Tech Announces Fig Partnership with Specialty Crop Company

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces a new partnership with Specialty Crop Co., the world’s largest fig grower and producer of pistachios, almonds, pomegranates, citrus, kiwi and persimmons.

According to Specialty Crop estimates, in the next 5 years the fresh fig market will grow by 60%. This healthy expansion in the category can be attributed to quality advancements that extend shelf-life across long distance transit. Increased applications include use of fresh figs in health-based functional foods, inspiration for chefs and foodservice operators with menus that have sweet and savory Mediterranean ingredients, and growing popularity with foodie influencers.

Founded in 1989, Specialty Crop Co. ships California-grown figs globally and prides itself on improving the packaging and distribution process, lengthening the growing season, and cultivating new varieties. Annually, California produces 10 to 12 million pounds of fresh figs with Specialty Crop farming over 4,000 fig acres or half of the state’s figs. The Specialty Crop Company farms over 10,000 acres overall across all farming operations. Specialty Crop grows just about every variety on the market, ranging from category leaders like Black Mission to novelty Tiger figs.

One persistent challenge with shipping figs long distances is the extremely high level of perishability. “We are excited to incorporate Hazel Technologies’ products into our supply chain to protect our diverse and delicate fig varieties,” said Erik Herman “Hazel Tech sachets are easy-to-use and will allow us to reach our customers with higher quality fruit across both global and domestic markets.”

“At Hazel Tech we see figs as a key category to make a global impact,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO of Hazel Technologies. “The demand shift from dried to fresh, expanding distribution capabilities, and an innovative strategy amongst Specialty Crop and other growers toward trialing new technologies all bring us one step closer to achieving our company’s mission to provide holistic supply chain solutions for the fresh food industry.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech was used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com

About Specialty Crop Co.:

Founded in 1989 by Kevin and Diane Herman, Specialty Crop Co. is the largest grower of fresh and dried figs in the world. The company also sells fresh frozen figs in bulk and fig leaves for specialty food applications. In addition to figs, the company specializes in the farming of pistachios, almonds, pomegranates, citrus, kiwi and persimmons. Specialty Crop Co. farms over 10,000 acres with ranches in Madera, Merced and Fresno counties.

For more information, visit https://www.speccrop.com