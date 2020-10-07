Hazel Tech Announces Mango Partnership with FLP of Peru SAC

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces a new partnership with FLP of Peru SAC, a leading exporter of mango in Peru. The partnership focuses on the use of Hazel™ for Mango in the coming 2020-2021 season following nearly one year of trials.

Hazel™ for Mango is a small sachet placed in a carton of mango which reduces the respiration rate and ethylene sensitivity of the fruit, extending shelf-life and reducing food waste. For Peruvian exporters sending mango to demanding markets in Asia, Europe, and North America, post-harvest quality and shelf-life have critical importance.

FLP of Peru, founded in 2000, is part of the FLP group of companies with additional headquarters in Colombia and Ecuador and founded by Néstor and Camilo Gutiérrez in 1986. FLP of Peru employs over 2,500 people, and primarily focuses on providing premium quality Kent Mango to demanding markets such as The Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and France. According to company management, FLP is the fifth largest mango exporter in Peru.

“In our testing with Hazel™ for Mango last season we observed significant results, extending Kent Mango shelf life by more than 21 days,” commented Alberto Irazola, Manager at FLP Peru. “In order to stay competitive in the global market, the highest quality is necessary. Hazel™ for Mango is an easy to use solution that helps us accomplish our highest quality standards.”

“Mango is one of the most consumed fruits in the world, and production is growing at an unprecedented rate in Peru,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies “Our partnership with FLP symbolizes our commitment to reduce food waste on a global scale beyond North America.”

“Peru has grown quickly to become the 3rd largest exporter of mango in the world. Hazel Tech’s easy to use solution allows both the largest exporters like FLP and also small family farms in Peru to extend shelf life, increase sales, and reduce food waste,” said Martin Roeder, LATAM Sales Manager, Hazel Technologies, Inc.

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

About the FLP of Peru SAC:

In October 1986, Néstor and Camilo Gutiérrez, began their export activity with their first shipment of 10 boxes of cape gooseberry to Europe. What began as a successful family business eventually transformed into a corporate commercial structure with operations in several countries, participation of foreign investment, and strategic alliances with clients. From the beginning, we have achieved a great position, solidity and prestige at an international and local level in the development of exotic perishable products, based on the teamwork of our collaborators and suppliers. We are in search of continuous improvement of the quality of products and services offered until we reach the total satisfaction of our clients.

