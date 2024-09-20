Highline Mushrooms Unveils New Oven-Ready Stuffed Mushrooms

Leamington, Ontario – Highline Mushrooms, a leader in mushroom innovation and sustainability, is thrilled to announce the launch of its value-added product lineup: Sizzlin’ Hot New Stuffed Mushrooms. Designed to bring convenience and elevated flavor to your table, these oven-ready appetizers are set to revolutionize the way consumers enjoy mushrooms. From the team that changed mushroom packaging in North America, Highline is proud to expand our offerings in the highest quality value-added products and meet the growing demand of consumers.

Introducing Our New Stuffed Mushrooms:

Get ready for a flavor explosion with our super awesome ready-made stuffed mushroom appetizers! Crafted with mushroom lovers in mind, these new treats are designed to make your life easier and tastier. Featuring three epic new flavors, each stuffed mushroom promises to elevate any meal or gathering:

• Roasted Goodness Red Pepper & Feta – A savory blend of roasted red peppers and creamy feta cheese, bringing a touch of Mediterranean magic to your plate.

• Sup-HerB Basil Pesto Mozza – A mouthwatering combination of basil pesto and mozzarella that delivers a burst of herby goodness with every bite.

• Mmm Mmm Spinach & Artichoke – A rich and creamy mix of spinach and artichoke, perfect for those who crave a classic flavor pairing with a fresh twist.

Sizzlin’ Hot New Stuffed Mushrooms come in an oven-ready PETE tray and can be enjoyed in just 15 minutes. Simply pop them in the oven in their ready-to-heat tray, and you’ll have a seriously mouthwatering appetizer or side dish with minimal effort.

Our stuffed mushrooms are now available at select retailers across the U.S. in the fresh mushroom section.

“We are delighted to introduce our new Sizzlin’ Hot Stuffed Mushrooms as part of our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of both consumers and retailers for ready-to-eat value-added products,” said Jose Cambon, CEO of Highline Mushrooms. “This innovative offering reflects our dedication to delivering convenience, exceptional quality, and consistent innovation to the mushroom category.”

We’re not stopping here, as we approach October, get ready for something BIG! Highline Mushrooms is gearing up for a major announcement at the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce and Floral Show.

About Highline Mushrooms

Highline Mushrooms is committed to providing ultra-fresh, high-quality mushrooms while leading the industry in sustainability and innovation. Our mission is to increase mushroom consumption through sustainable regenerative agriculture and innovative product offerings.