Highline Mushrooms Partners With Christiaens Group to Build the Farm of the Future

Leamington, ON – Highline Mushrooms has always been passionate about natural nourishment and innovation, with a strong belief in the future of the mushroom category. Driven by a team with proven success in innovation and a roadmap for the future, our next step is to future-proof mushroom farming with experience and proven technology.

The original controlled growing environment began years ago, but the time is now to build on automated technology. Highline Mushrooms goal is to be the North American leader in the growing space with a visionary system and a long-term investment of feeding the future. This will take a growing system built on data driven decisions, strong partnerships, a future proof mindset, and a stagged approach with more to come.

‘As we strive to lead with technology, the future of mushrooms excites me,’ commented Jose Cambon CEO of Highline Mushroom. ‘We are connecting Highline’s people and innovation with Christiaens global leading technology to be at the forefront of the industry.’

‘We look forward to bringing this state-of-the-art mushroom facility for Highline Mushrooms to life. This future-proof system will give lots of possibilities to bring mushroom farming to the next level, ’ expressed Roland van Doremaele, Christiaens Engineering & Development BV, Manager Sales Department.

Located in Leamington, Ontario, the new fully organic mushroom farm will service partners in both Canada and the US and will be the largest farm investment ever made by Highline Mushrooms. Our technology stack approach will be constructed through a strong partnership with Christiaens Group and will maximize growing and harvesting performance utilizing the Christiaens Drawer System. The evolution of our agriculture business to agri- tech platform will bring mushrooms to market under the Highline brand at the end of 2025. To learn more about Highline Mushrooms, visit https://www.highlinemushrooms.com/