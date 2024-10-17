Global Advocacy, Innovation, Climate, Community Among Themes from 2024 IFPA State of the Industry Address

Atlanta, GA – Kicking off the annual International Fresh Produce Association State of the Industry keynote with a recap of various advocacy victories in 2024 and concluding the session with the unveiling of an unapologetically bold new policymaker-oriented campaign focused on the reality that IFPA and its global members Fight for Fresh, IFPA CEO Cathy Burns highlighted the impact fresh produce and floral has on people, plates, and the planet.

“While it’s challenging to maintain connection today whether watching TV or scrolling social media, the reality no matter where your space is along the produce and floral supply chain, your place is always here at our table,” Burns said, in a nod to the 2024 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show’s theme of “You Belong Here.”

Advocacy in Action

A year ago, Burns called on members and those in the global produce and floral community to get more involved in advocating on industry issues and public policy. Community response resulted in the saving of the fresh fruit and vegetable benefit in the WIC program (a $1 billion opportunity for fresh produce) among others, all of which demonstrated the power of togetherness and has reinforced IFPA’s already strong position in public policy circles.

“It’s the ‘together’ that makes advocacy work.” she observed. “As we see how interconnected and portable policy can be between regions, we stand ready to amplify our voices to create meaningful change.”

Technological Innovations: Burns discussed the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry, from AI-powered self-checkout systems to innovative packaging solutions, and the importance of trust in implementing these technologies.

“When it comes to trust around AI, the World Economic Forum finds only 55% of employees are confident their organization will implement AI in a trustworthy and responsible way,” she shared. “While AI has likely contributed to workplace anxieties, there is a huge opportunity to move more daily work from the routine to the rewarding. The power of the conversation remains unequaled.”

Climate and Sustainability

While 2024 saw many innovations in sustainability – from AI-powered beehives that manage pollinator health to food waste bins that reduce food waste – climate change and record-warm global temperatures present a clear and very present danger to the global produce and floral sector.

“As a result of global temperature volatility, food inflation could increase by 3% per year in the next decade due to ‘climate-flation,’” Burns said. “Insurer Lloyds found that, if agricultural innovation fails to keep pace with climate change over the next 30 years, there is a 50% chance of a ‘major’ global food shock.”

To help its members contend with climate challenges, several years ago IFPA launched the Fresh Field Catalyst Technology Accelerator; in 2024, the cohort was focused on climate-smart solutions for fresh produce and floral and highlighted during the show’s expo.

She also cited data that some consumers are changing their eating habits because of climate concerns. A study of the Planetary Health Diet (which encourages people to eat more plants and fewer processed foods) found people who followed it had lower rates of premature death from heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases, along with a considerable positive environmental impact.

Workplace Dynamics

Employee disengagement and a lack of inclusivity/belonging were among the headwinds facing business leaders. Although, disengagement is growing among older Millennials and Gen Z employees – the talent pool from which future leaders will emerge – Burns cited data from a global Gallup study that found that engaged managers make a tremendous impact on their teams, specifically that 70% of the variance in team engagement can be attributed to a manager’s leadership.

“It is essential that we continue to tackle these hard, and yes, even contentious ideas, with a clear-eyed view as to how they benefit all of you, your company, and our community’s prosperity. How we create a culture of belonging will be key to attracting the best and brightest of the next generation—the talent that will drive your future prosperity.”

Global Health Crisis

Low fruit and vegetable intake poses a significant health risk worldwide, and IFPA aims to address this through policy and innovation, Burns said. She cited data which found healthy diets are out of reach for about 3 billion people, with another study revealing that up to 1 billion were at risk of losing access to healthy diets if a major food system shock occurs.

“By bringing our community’s voice and ideas into the broader sphere of food, medical, and government entities, The Foundation for Fresh Produce will champion increased fruit and vegetable consumption for societal well-being. To drive our mission further, we will appoint a Chief Medical Officer to advise the work of The Foundation,” Burns announced.

Worldwide Influence

Building in the advocacy momentum IFPA saw in 2024, Burns shared that the organization must be wherever the business of produce and floral is happening and at every table where food is being discussed. “To make it happen, we will increase our investment in advocacy and partner with regional organizations across geographies,” she stated. “As we build our worldwide influence, it will require a shift from global thinking to global doing – and global includes the U.S. We need to show up on the global stage even more intentionally and prominently to further grow our leadership position as the single voice of authority for fruits, vegetables, and flowers worldwide.”

Fight for Fresh

Citing the advocacy outreach and outcomes that will flow from the more than 70 global elections held in 2024, Burns revealed the elements of policymaker-oriented campaign under the banner Fight for Fresh. “We need to be ready to respond when our community’s outcomes will require us to be ready to respond when our importance and relevance to the world is questioned, challenged, or worse, disregarded,” she said.

Burns clarified that Fight for Fresh is not a consumer campaign, but rather an intentional effort to break through the noise and grab the attention of lawmakers and regulators when the moment is right. An early example of this was the WIC campaign in early 2024 that saved the fresh produce benefit; another was the quarter-full produce gift boxes lawmakers received during the June 2024 Washington Conference, which drove home the point that without farm labor reform this is what future production will yield

Yet another is the lawsuit IFPA and other leading ag organizations have filed against the U.S. Department of Labor that legally challenges the Department’s most recent H-2A rule in federal court on the belief it is unnecessary, unlawful, outside the agency’s scope, and overly burdensome to agricultural employers.

“The size and scope of the global fresh produce and floral community alone gives us immense influence. It’s time we fully tap into that,” Burns remarked. “At the end of the day, when we come together as a community united by voice and purpose, we don’t just create a profound sense of belonging; we ignite a powerful force of togetherness. We do not go into advocacy lightly. Fresh produce and floral is absolutely, undoubtedly, 100% worth fighting for.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.