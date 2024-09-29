Pioneering Retail: Celebrate International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Award Winners

Washington, DC – Top execs driving retail innovation – the winners of International Fresh Produce Association’s Retail Merchant Innovation Award – will be recognized at the Retail Awards Reception on Oct. 18 at the Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, Ga.

“These winners have elevated their retail strategy to new heights while driving produce consumption,” said IFPA Vice President of Retail, Foodservice & Wholesale Joe Watson. “We are thrilled to honor them with well-deserved recognition on a global stage.”

IFPA awarded winners in five store-count categories:

Price Mabry, Corner Market (1-50 stores), VP Sales and Marketing, Hattiesburg, Miss

Price Mabry has garnered numerous honors and awards throughout his career, underscoring his outstanding contributions to the industry. He received consecutive nominations for the “Up and Coming Produce Professional of the Year” by the Southeast Produce Council. In 2021, he was included in the 40 Under 40 list by Produce Business Magazine and featured in Generation Next by The Produce News. Continuing to shine, Price was honored in 2023 with recognition in The Packer 25 and named among the Southeast Emerging Leaders by the Shelby Report.

Joe Hansen, Wegmans (51-150 stores), Produce Category Merchant, Rochester, N.Y.

A 41-year veteran at Wegmans, Joe has managed almost every category in the produce department. He has implemented innovative marketing initiatives, such as designing cases for berries to be prominently displayed at the front of the department, making it the largest category in the company. Joe has also utilized digital tactics, including digital coupons and supplier stores, to reach customers who don’t enter the store. His dedication to educating store teams about how items are grown and sharing supplier stories has enhanced the customer experience.

Mike Emery, Hannaford Supermarket (151-250 stores), Director of Produce Category, Scarborough, Maine

Michael is recognized for his extraordinary drive, passion, and dedication, leading company initiatives, coaching on merchandising, and inspiring innovation and growth across the ADUSA company. His passion for merchandising is evident in his leadership of Hannaford Supermarket’s Fresh Produce, where he ensures the execution of merchandising strategies and the development of future strategy pillars for the next 5 to 10 years. Mike’s leadership and deep understanding of the customer have elevated Hannaford Produce, driving store performance, market share, and customer traffic.

Ron Lovelace, Meijer, Inc. (251-399 stores), Director of Produce & Floral, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Meijer is committed to promoting sustainability among its suppliers, exemplified by the introduction of Bolthouse Fresh Foods’ Organic Mini Peeled Carrots in compostable bags made from renewable sources. The successful launch and full distribution of these compostable bags at all Meijer stores was supported by vibrant in-store signage and a QR code that has been used over 10,000 times. has generated 3.7 million impressions and 10.4% store traffic viewability, with 69% of buyers being new to the item.

Meghan Diaz, Sprouts Farmer’s Market (400+ stores), Sr. Director of Local & Regional Produce, Phoenix, Ariz.

Meghan exemplifies transparent partnership by setting clear expectations, providing honest feedback, and creating a strong feedback loop to ensure continuous improvement. A confident, honest, and authentic leader who inspires others through her personal and professional experiences, she actively supports local agriculture and charities. Meghan is known for her collaboration with several suppliers for initiatives at Sprouts, including a successful program in 2023 and 2024 to highlight Florida-grown Passion Fruit from a women and family-owned grower in Okeechobee, FL.

“Congratulations to these innovative retail execs for demonstrating remarkable creativity and dedication to advancing the industry and setting a new standard of excellence in produce marketing,” Watson said. “We look forward to seeing the continued impact of their unique strategies.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.