Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers’ Board Appoints Steve Peters as the New Chair

LEAMINGTON, ON – Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) Board of Directors is pleased to announce Mr. Steve Peters as the successful candidate in the recent competition to fill the role of Chair of the OGVG. Mr. Peters replaces Mr. George Gilvesy, who advised the Board that he would not be renewing his appointment at the conclusion of his term ending October 31, 2024.

“Steve’s experience at the municipal and provincial level will provide the necessary support OGVG needs to advance our sector’s interests in an effective and positive manner” said Rick Mastronardi, Vice Chair of District 1. “We look forward to his leadership as we enter a new chapter of OGVG history.”

Steve comes to the OGVG as a lifelong resident of St. Thomas who has been actively involved in his community for over 35 years. He is serving a second term as a Councillor for St. Thomas, but also served as Mayor between 1991 and 1999. From 1999-2011 he was the Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin Middlesex London, including the portfolio of Minister of Agriculture and Food and Minister of Labour. In 2007, he was elected by his members to serve as the nonpartisan Speaker of the Ontario Legislature until 2011.

“Finding a replacement for George has been a tireless process as we look to his successor to continue the progress and success in the greenhouse sector,” said Kevin Safrance, Vice Chair of District 2. “We are confident that Steve will carry on the accomplishments that have been achieved through the leadership of our outgoing Chair.”

Steve is the former Executive Director of Food and Beverage Ontario, and Manager of a Farm Market and Bakery that provided learning opportunities for clients of the Canadian Mental Health Association. He also is a regular volunteer for the St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank that his partner Karen manages. Steve will take over as the new OGVG Chair effective November 1, 2024.

About OGVG

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, (OGVG), represent more than 170 greenhouse farmers growing over 4,100 acres of fresh and nutritious peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Over the past decade, the sector boasts a growth rate averaging 6% and is poised to continue that growth at a rate of 5% annually for the next ten years. As agricultural innovators, the sector continues to invest in research, develop, and operationalize novel technologies and applications that will continue to expand and reinforce Canada’s domestic food supply system while enhancing our position as a major partner in addressing global food security.