Ocean Mist Farms Proud to Participate in Annual Relay for Life Event

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower/shipper of fresh artichokes in North America, took part in the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life event last weekend in Salinas, California. In less than 50 days since joining the cause, Ocean Mist Farms climbed to fifth place in charitable rankings out of 77 participating teams.

With nearly 20 employees walking at the event – and a weeklong company-wide fundraising campaign – the team quickly mobilized a series of engaging fundraising events to support this important cause. These included contests, raffles, scavenger hunt, bake sale, pizza lunch, freshly made tacos and a homemade salsa sale.

Ocean Mist Farms went all out to show their support, decorating their corporate office inside and out. Upon entering the parking lot, visitors were greeted by vibrant purple ribbons adorning large planters lining the entrance. The front columns were wrapped in striking purple spirals, creating a powerful visual of the company’s commitment to the effort before even stepping through the doors.

Inside the office’s main foyer, the decorations continued with a sea of purple. Hanging paper lanterns and purple tablecloths set the stage for a display of beautifully curated gift baskets for the raffle. A thoughtfully arranged tribute table stood in honor of cancer survivors, flanked by large bilingual signs (in English and Spanish) reminding everyone of the volunteer-led program’s mission: to celebrate survivors, honor caregivers, remember loved ones, and fight back against cancer.

At the Relay For Life Walk in downtown Salinas on Saturday, September 21st, the company mascot “Arti” made a special appearance, much to the delight of participants; especially the children, who are always thrilled to see the cheerful rotund artichoke wherever he shows up.

“So many of us have been touched by the devastating diagnosis of cancer, whether directly or indirectly, making this event deeply personal to so many,” said President & CEO, Chris Drew. Continuing, “I’m incredibly inspired by the dedication and commitment our employees have shown in supporting such a worthy cause.”

