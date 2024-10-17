Yerecic Label Wins 2024 Calvin Frost Elevation Sustainability Award and Announces Transition to APR Recognized Wash-Away Adhesive

NEW KENSINGTON, PA – Yerecic Label is proud to announce that they have been awarded the 2024 Calvin Frost Elevation Sustainability Award by Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI). This prestigious award recognizes Yerecic Label as an industry leader in sustainability, highlighting our fully formed and publicly stated sustainability goals, strategies, and executions that are advancing multiple aspects of sustainability.

In line with this achievement, Yerecic Label is excited to announce a formal transition to a wash-away adhesive for appropriate film pressure sensitive label constructions applied to PET that has been formally recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), a change designed to enhance our commitment to sustainability and improve the recyclability of food grade PET products.

“This transition is a game-changer for our customers and for the environment. We’re offering a solution that boosts recycling efficiency without compromising label performance,” said Jon Boyer, Yerecic Label’s VP of Purchasing & Product Development. “It’s innovations like these that help us continue to be leaders in both quality and sustainability.”

Elizabeth Yerecic Freedman, Co-owner and EVP of Sales and Sustainability also notes, “This transition reflects our dedication to move the needle on Design for Recycling, making these material selections the expectation when specifying labels to be applied to PET packaging. This change not only aligns with our sustainability goals but also simplifies the material specification process for our customers.”

“APR congratulates Yerecic Label for receiving the Calvin Frost Sustainability Award and taking action to improve the recyclability of their packaging,” said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. “Yerecic Label not only took the steps to receive APR Design® Recognition for their labels but also transitioned to using adhesives that have been formally recognized. Collaborative efforts like this lead to less waste, more efficient use of limited natural resources, and more high-quality post-consumer resin (PCR) for new products.”

Yerecic Label is committed to reducing their environmental impact while maintaining the quality and value customers expect. It’s important to note that while they aim to assign this specification wherever suitable, Yerecic Label cannot guarantee that they will always know the end use of every product. Customers should inquire about specific use cases to ensure compatibility with product end-of-life. For more information about this transition and its benefits to the industry, please contact: Elizabeth Yerecic Freedman. For more information on Yerecic Label’s APR Design® Recognized printed pressure sensitive label solution, visit the APR® Design Recognition Directory at https://plasticsrecycling.org/apr-design-hub/apr-design-recognitions-directory/.

About Yerecic Label

With over 55 years of experience, Yerecic Label is a trusted partner to the retail, grocery, fresh food, and beverage industries. Operating from Pennsylvania and Arizona, Yerecic Label goes beyond traditional label solutions, using lean manufacturing to deliver high-impact labels that drive sales and meet the evolving needs of customers. As a third-generation, family-owned business, Yerecic Label is dedicated to elevating service and uncovering growth opportunities in a dynamic marketplace. To learn more, visit YLfresh.com.