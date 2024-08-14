Honeybear Brands Hires National Sales Director

New Role Supports Company’s Market Expansion

Elgin, Minn – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower, packer, shipper, and developer of premium apples, has hired Rebecca Meyers to fill a new role within the company as National Sales Director.

Meyers joins Honeybear after working most recently for Auvill Fruit Company. She has more than 20 years of experience in the industry executing sales leadership roles throughout her career. Meyers has a wealth of experience utilizing marketing and category management tools to deliver meaningful solutions when she meets with customers.

In this new role, Meyers will be maintaining existing customer relationships as well as leading the business development team.

“Her experience as well as being a people person will help provide us with a new lens on driving sales in an evolving retail landscape.” said Don Roper, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Honeybear Brands. “As our company continues to expand our growing and production in both Washington State and the Midwest, her expertise will be critical as we bring the Honeybear branded products to more markets.”

“I’m extremely excited to be working for a company with a heritage grower background, but who has been able to develop a globally recognized brand synonymous with quality. It has always been a priority of mine to ensure I’m providing my customers with an exceptional product that I too can be proud to share with my own family and friends,” said Rebecca Meyers, national sales director, Honeybear Brands.

Meyers grew up in Western Massachusetts, receiving her degree in Food Marketing from St. Jospeh’s University. She assumed her first role at C&S Wholesale Growers immediately upon graduation.

“Having a procurement background allows her to have empathy on the buying side and gives a diverse approach to how Meyers navigates the buying and selling dynamic,” said Roper.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere developer, grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in responsible, sustainable growing practices and land stewardship for many years. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and TruEarth™ are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.