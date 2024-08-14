California Strawberry Commission Showcases Environmental Stewardship at 10th Anniversary Strawberry Center Field Day 

Cal Poly Strawberry Field Day brought together researchers and California strawberry industry members to explore latest in strawberry farming research and innovation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Strawberry growers, shippers, processors, researchers and agricultural stakeholders gathered on Aug. 8 for the 10th Anniversary Cal Poly Strawberry Center Field Day, the largest research and education event for the California strawberry industry. This anniversary event marks a decade of collaboration between the California Strawberry Commission (CSC) and Cal Poly, showcasing advancements in sustainable strawberry farming that benefit growers, farmworkers, students, consumers, the environment, and local communities in California.

Over the last 10 years, the Strawberry Center has expanded significantly, evolving from a focus solely on plant pathology to an organization with 13 staff members and three disciplines including plant pathology, entomology and automation. The Center has evaluated over 1,500 strawberry genotypes for disease resistance, trained 147 students to be future leaders in strawberry production, diagnostics and research, and secured more than $7.7 million in external competitive funding to continue its work to benefit growers. Additionally, staff and students have won more than 30 awards, including the prestigious IPM Achievement Award (2022), the highest honor given by CDPR.

The Latest in Farming Research and Innovation

“Seeing the advancements and research presented at Field Day shows how committed everyone is – from the students working in the fields to the staff managing the projects. It’s a collective effort to address the challenges farmers encounter every day,” said Allen Davis, chairman of the board at the California Strawberry Commission. “The collaboration between CSC and the Strawberry Center is crucial for advancing sustainable and efficient farming practices to ensure the strawberry industry continues to thrive.”

New research findings and tools in the areas of automation, pathology and entomologywere presented and displayed by students, researchers and CSC staff, including:

Non-chemical pest management solutions including the use of UV-C light, which has been shown to reduce powdery mildew in strawberries when applied at night.

Automations to improve workplace efficiency and safety, including the Hoop House Arch Remover, Laser and Mechanical Runner Cutters, Lygus Bug Vacuum and Heated Hole Puncher, now commercially available.

Solutions for controlling and mitigating soilborne pathogens including salt and moisture control and the development of elite plant breeding lines.

Investigations into soilborne pathogens and diseases such Fusarium wilt race 2 and Macrophomina on strawberry plants.

“Investing in cutting-edge research and advanced automation solutions is vital for the future of strawberry farming,” said Rick Tomlinson, President, California Strawberry Commission. “The groundbreaking research being done at the Strawberry Center over the last 10 years has been instrumental in equipping our growers with the tools needed to succeed in today’s dynamic, agricultural landscape and support a sustainable future not only for the farmers and farmworkers, but for their community, the land and the planet.”

A Legacy of Sustainability

California’s strawberry farmers are among the most progressive and environmentally conscious growers in the state and the world. They continue to lead, evolve and implement sustainable farming practices and ways to grow strawberries, which includes the research and innovations coming from the Strawberry Center.

The Strawberry Center was formed in 2014 as a partnership between CSC and Cal Poly aimed at increasing the sustainability of California’s $3.4 billion strawberry industry through research and education.

About California Strawberry Commission

The California Strawberry Commission is more than 300 strawberry farmers, shippers, and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research, and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms, and communities.

About Cal Poly Strawberry Center

The Cal Poly Strawberry Center was established in 2014 within the Cal Poly College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences as a partnership between Cal Poly and the California Strawberry Commission. This one-of-a-kind center is rooted in the hands-on learning approach that defines Cal Poly. The center focuses on applied research incorporating teaching and learning experiences for Cal Poly undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and California strawberry farmers. For more information, please visit www.strawberry.calpoly.edu.