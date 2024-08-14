Wish Farms Promotes James Peterson to Chief Operating Officer

Plant City, FL — International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is pleased to announce the promotion of James Peterson to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Peterson joined the company in 2011, eventually assuming the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With a background in premium seating sales for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Cowboys and Rose Bowl, he brought a unique and refreshing perspective to the produce industry.

At Wish Farms, he implemented several successful initiatives, including the modernization of planning and execution strategies. With a strong focus on exceptional customer service and controlled growth, the company has experienced a tailwind of increased market share in the berry category. Under his leadership, sales revenue increased 633%.

Owner Gary Wishnatzki: “James is primed for this role. He has an outstanding ability to drive processes and be an effective leader. This move is a great shift strategically for our company. I am really looking forward to seeing him flourish in this role.”

With Peterson’s move into operations, Marcus Caswell and Jason Deis (“JD”), two long-time Wish Farms employees of 16 years and 14 years respectively, will be stepping into expanded roles within the sales department. Caswell will be elevated to Director of Sales Execution, and JD to Director of Business Development.

Peterson: “Marcus and JD have a proven track record working with our retail partners, finding the right strategic alignments and servicing our existing relationships effectively. I am confident that these roles lean into their strengths, and they will be highly successful driving our business forward. “

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo® Pineberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.

