Houweling’s New Expanded Nogales Distribution & Packing Services Center

Camarillo, California – Houweling’s Group is up and running at full speed in their new Nogales, Arizona Distribution and Packing Services Center. Having outgrown the 18,000 sq ft facility the company operated the last few years, the new 30,000 sq ft facility has 50% more receiving bays, 6 coolers with the ability to manage 3 separate climate zones and a cooled packing area.

Houweling’s VP of Logistics Pat Bruyneel shares; “Our focus is on the quality, consistency and efficiency of what we deliver to our customers. With newly engineered pack-lines, upgraded packing equipment and even greater climate control, we are ensuring we have the infrastructure in place to be a good partner and continue to grow or programs.”

In seeking a new location, Houweling’s was looking to right size for current demand, while ensuring room to grow. Equally important was improved connectivity, reliability, and speed of internet, as the company relies on real-time product quality reporting and inventory management.

Mike Reed, EVP Sales for Houweling’s noted; “Our Nogales operation plays a huge role for our Mexican winter supply base. With the new building up and running, I expect our capabilities will be further strengthened this season by offering more operational support for our customers and our grower partners.”

Located at 123 Old Tuscan Hwy just west of I19 the Nogales office can be reached directly at 520.365.0747

ABOUT HOUWELING’S

Houweling’s is a world-renowned greenhouse vegetable grower, and marketer with facilities in Camarillo, CA, Mona, UT, Loveland, CO, and Nogales, AZ. Houweling’s focus on consistent, tasty, and sustainable produce, sets it apart from other grower marketers. From seed selection through growing, nurturing, harvesting, packing, shipping, and servicing customers, the company is a leader in the North American greenhouse sector.