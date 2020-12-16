Pure Flavor Launches Live Deliciously Magazine for Holiday Season

Leamington, ON – To inspire families to get back in the kitchen this holiday season, Pure Flavor® recently launched their first edition of the Live Deliciously® Magazine, a 20-page digital magazine that features flavors for every style and appetite.

“Without any in-person sampling opportunities like trade shows or community events over the last 9 months, we encouraged our various brand partners to create even more content that could be shared digitally in key regions where we have strong retail relationships”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer.

The first edition of the digital magazine, called the “Holiday Flavors Guide”, features 18 mouth-watering dishes from various social influencers from around North America. From D-I-Y Charcuturie Boards to Vegan inspired dishes to a variety of snacks, apps, and tasty main courses, all featured recipes include a wide variety of Pure Flavor®’s greenhouse grown vegetables that are available year-round.

Pure Flavor® has seen significant spikes in website traffic as well as double digit growth this year across its social channels. The brands digital content strategy is to create an I-C-E based approach to consumer engagement:

I = Inform

= Inform Raising awareness for the brand of products

C = Connect

= Connect Explain how product fits the lifestyle; serve up content that creates a connection; emotional purchases, types of use

E = Educate

= Educate Product characteristics: FAB’s (features & benefits), how to use in the kitchen; pairings, ‘Goes Well With…’

“The new Live Deliciously® Magazine is just one part of our strategy to create great content that we can share across all our channels to encourage people to eat more fresh fruit & vegetables”, said Veillon.

To view the first edition of the Live Deliciously® Magazine, please visit https://www.pure-flavor.com/holiday-flavors-guide

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse-grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.