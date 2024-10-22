IFPA’s Foundation for Fresh Produce to launch Innovative Packaging Lab with $5M USDA Grant

Washington D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Foundation for Fresh Produce (The Foundation) and partner Clemson University will each receive $5 million to establish a Sustainable Packaging Innovation Lab. The Foundation will also partner with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) and the University of Florida to implement the program.

The funding is a part of a $25 million package out of the new Assisting Specialty Crop Exports (ASCE) initiative. The ASCE Sustainable Packaging and Innovation Lab will focus on projects and research that will help accelerate the development of new packaging and labeling options.

“The packaging and labeling requirements for export markets are changing at a rapid pace,” said IFPA Chief Science Officer, Max Teplitski, PhD. “This investment from the USDA will turbocharge the development and scale-up of innovative packaging compliant with emerging global packaging regulations. Our partnership with FFAR, University of Florida and Clemson University is exactly what the industry – and frankly the consumers as well – need to continue to remove barriers to trade and access to fresh fruits, vegetables, berries and nuts”. This project builds on three years of IFPA’s Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator program, which scales up innovation in the produce industry. Over the past few years, there have been a number of packaging and labeling regulations introduced in major markets including Canada, the United Kingdon, Australia and the European Union. What has resulted is a patchwork approach of conflicting requirements that hinder trade, and exports of U.S. fruits and vegetables.

Many of these regulations are created without consideration of the many roles packaging plays in maintaining quality, shelf life and safety of certain foods, as well as affording convenience of ready-to-eat products, thus reducing barriers to healthy everyday eating.

The ASCE Sustainable Packaging Innovation Lab will use the investment from the USDA to research and explore options for packaging that can help the specialty crop industry continue to supply their world class products to all international markets while also lessening our use of single use plastics.

“Sustainable packaging is critical not just for reducing environmental impact but also for maintaining the quality and safety of our food. The Sustainable Innovation Packaging Lab will accelerate the development of innovative packaging solutions that support international trade while addressing the urgent need to minimize plastic use and reduce food waste,” said FFAR Scientific Program Director Dr. Constance Gewa. “By supporting research and innovation in packaging, we are helping to create practical solutions that will reduce waste, preserve food quality and strengthen the global competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops.”

Cathy Burns also shared this update during her State of the Industry presentation at the 2024 Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

