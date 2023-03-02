Index Fresh Announces Exciting New Promotion

Corona, CA — Debbie Willmann Brings 30+ Years of Experience and Talent to Position

Index Fresh recently promoted Debbie Willmann to the position of Vice President of Sales. Her story is one of perseverance and excellence as she has been with the company for 33 years, starting as a temporary worker and rising within the company due to her talent, hard work, and dedication. Now she leads a team of account managers and credits Index Fresh for providing her with the opportunity to thrive.

“I could not be more appreciative of what Index Fresh has given me,” said Willmann. “I started here with no experience in the Produce Industry or sales, and I’ve been so fortunate to have my Index Fresh family recognize my potential, trust my abilities and equip me with

the tools to become a leader in the avocado industry.”

Willmann started in the Index Fresh Accounting Department and worked her way through numerous positions. As the company grew with the booming popularity of avocados, Willmann’s abilities and experience grew. She moved into the sales department, brought on new accounts, managed, and mentored junior salespeople, and earned promotions along the way.

“I have complete confidence in Debbie’s ability to be a leader in the sales department because I’ve witnessed it firsthand. She promotes and embodies the culture of our company and bleeds Index Fresh green and gold. Debbie takes great delight in the success of others and works extremely hard to service our customers at the highest level,” said Steve Roodzant, President and CEO of Index Fresh.

Willmann’s new position goes hand-in-hand with John Dmytriw, Index Fresh’s VP of Business Development, as they lock arms together to move the organization forward in the wake of Todd Elder’s retirement in January.

Willmann recently graduated from the rigorous 17-month California Agriculture Leadership Program, one of the premier leadership development programs in the United States. She looks forward to pairing her new skills with wisdom gleaned from the experience to move forward leading with courage and grace. Willmann says, “Sales is a natural fit when you are genuine with your clients and co-workers—and when you work really hard.”

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.