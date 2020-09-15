Index Fresh Hires Seasoned Sales Representative Susie Rea

Riverside, C.A. — In a strong move to bolster their sales efforts, Susie Rea joins the Index Fresh team this month. Rea has a great reputation in the avocado industry and brings with her an extremely successful 23-year career in produce sales, supported by strong industry relationships globally.

“Susie is an incredibly dynamic sales professional with an excellent track record. Her positive outlook on the future of the avocado business is infectious and we are very excited to have her on our team,” said Steve Roodzant, President & CEO of Index Fresh.

Rea will be joining Index Fresh’s expert sales team members who dedicate themselves to building long-term relationships with clients around the world. “We’re excited to welcome Susie to the team. Her extensive experience in business development within the industry, and in-depth knowledge of the grower and retail side of the business are significant assets for Index Fresh,” said Todd Elder, VP of Sales and Marketing.

In her Sales and Business Development role, Rea also brings her experience in building programs from the ground up; launching new products; and working with diverse groups of produce retail consumers and growers.

SUSIE REA

“The leadership that Steve brings to the company is very inspiring and I am fascinated by the

experience and unity of everyone within the company and their overall dedication to provide a heightened level of service to the customer that will absolutely have an impact on each and every one of their organizations,” said Rea.

Welcome to Index Fresh, Susie!

You can reach Susie Rea at [email protected] or 909-877-0999. For more information on the Index Fresh Sales team, visit indexfresh.com/about/team/sales-team.

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions around the world, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry. Over the years the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to their partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.