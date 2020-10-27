Index Fresh names John Dmytriw as V.P. of Business Development

Riverside, C.A. — Index Fresh, a California-based global avocado marketer, recently announced John Dmytriw as its Vice President of Business Development. Dmytriw previously held the position of Senior Business Specialist and has been with the company since 2008.

“John’s 20 years in the global avocado industry have primed him to manage Index’s existing relationships and to provide leadership in expanding our account base,” said Todd Elder, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to have John in a position to further develop new partnerships across the globe.”

Dmytriw’s new responsibilities focus on creating strategic business partnerships, driving revenue, developing sales approaches and working closely with the Sales and Marketing team in new business development. Dmytriw will be responsible for creating and identifying new ways for growing sales with existing and newly identified targets.

“Avocados remain an exciting growth industry, and through its innovative culture Index

JOHN DMYTRIW

Fresh adds value to the supply chain every day,” Dmytriw said. “I’m thrilled to apply the tools Index has developed to continue to reach new clients and build upon a rock solid foundation.”

John thrives on bringing added value and focus to his clients. He welcomes anyone who’s interested in learning more about Index Fresh, to reach out at [email protected] or 909-972-2425.

ABOUT INDEX FRESH

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major growing regions worldwide, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation. Over the years, the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to its partners — growers and trade alike. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities spread across Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. Index Fresh started operations at its packing, bagging, and ripening facility in Pharr, TX, in 2018.