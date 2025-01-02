Introducing New Cashew Butters and Snacks

Octonuts is setting the stage for innovation, quality, taste, and nutrition.

LODI, CA — Octonuts California, a pioneer in plant-based snacking, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: a line of Cashew Snacks and Cashew Butters designed to elevate the cashew’s role in the world of better-for-you snacks. Cashews have been making waves as consumers favorite nut, and Octonuts is playing into this. In survey after survey, cashews are listed as the consumer’s favorite nut to eat. So, it is no surprise to witness the trend of cashew butter gain momentum. Octonuts is leading the charge and launching new flavors of indulgent Cashew Butters and Roasted Cashew Snacks inspired by global cuisine.

Slated to hit retail shelves in 2025, these new offerings reinforce Octonuts’ position as a leader in the growing cashew trend, bringing bold flavors and premium quality to customers.

The new Cashew Butters are an extension from Octonuts current line of cashew butters, which are Pure Creamy Cashew Butter and Sea Salt Caramel Cashew Butter. In less than a year, both items have elevated to the top 5 cashew butters in natural specialty (SPINs). These butters blend indulgence with versatility, featuring unique flavors such as Churro, a sweet and cinnamon-spiced take on the classic dessert; Strawberry, which offers a fruity twist perfect for spreading or baking and made with real strawberry granules; Cocoa, a decadent option for chocolate enthusiasts; and Pure Crunchy, a texture-rich variety with roasted cashew pieces that add a satisfying bite. Each flavor is crafted with clean ingredients, free from artificial flavors, gluten and palm oil, ensuring a product that aligns with Octonut’ s commitment to health and sustainability.

These cashew butters will be available in 16oz jars with a suggested retail price of $11.99, positioning Octonuts well-priced amongst competitors in the market. Meanwhile, the Cashew Snacks introduce on-trend and dessert-centric flavors that promise to redefine snacking. From the fiery and savory notes of Chili Crisp, to the Korean-inspired sweet heat of Gochujang, and from the carmelized decadence of Creme Brule to the aromatic warmth of Chai Spice, these snacks deliver bold taste while maintaining a nutritious profile.

These cashew snacks will be available in 5oz resealable pouches, making them the perfect on-the-go snack at a suggested retail price of $6.99. By utilizing in-house processing methods, Octonuts maintains complete control over the production process, resulting in premium products that capture the essence of quality and taste.

Octonuts products are made with simple ingredients, are NON-GMO Project V erified, V egan, Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, and made in facilities free of peanuts, soy, and dairy. “At Octonuts, we are committed to reimagining what nut-based products can be, and cashews are at the forefront of this innovation, ” said Greg Nielsen, CEO of Octonuts. “These snacks and butters reflect our passion for combining bold unique flavors that are trending in other categories, keeping us ahead of the curve as cashews gain traction in the better-for-you space. Whether you’re spreading it, dipping into it, or snacking on it, these products are designed to delight. ”

As consumers increasingly seek plant-based options that balance indulgence and nutrition, Octonuts is leading the charge by reintroducing cashews in a way that celebrates their versatility and flavors. With clean ingredients and a rich heritage in nut processing, every spoonful and bite delivers unparalleled taste and quality.

Octonuts California plant and nut based products also include California almonds snacks in Korean BBQ, Herbes de Provence, Olive Oil & Lemon, and classic Sea Salt. Octonuts also offers a variety of Almond Butters in Pure, Maple, and Vanilla. Octonuts invites foodies, retailers, and health-conscious snackers to join the movement and experience these exciting new products.

Octonuts products are available in fine retailers including Sprouts Farmers Market, select Albertson-Safeway banners, Hannaford, Raley’s, and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Octonuts.com.

About Octonuts California

At Octonuts, we are revolutionizing the way you experience nuts with our pure, high-quality, and accessible nut-based products. As an emerging consumer brand, backed by third-generation family nut processors from Turkey, we embrace our nutty heritage while embodying the spirit of curiosity, constant learning, and innovation through our Octopus mascot. We are passionate about promoting a plant-based lifestyle because we genuinely believe that plant-based living is better living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to bring you the purest, most reliably wholesome cashew, walnuts, and California almond products that not only taste amazing but are also incredibly beneficial for your well-being. We source only the finest ingredients, ensuring that every Octonuts product is a testament to our commitment to quality and taste. Our range of offerings is designed to deliver pure satisfaction, making it easier than ever to incorporate the goodness of nuts into your daily routine. With Octonuts, you can trust that every bite you take is an invitation to a healthier, more vibrant life. Embrace Octonuts and experience the delicious taste of innovation that fuels your pursuit of a wholesome plant-based lifestyle.