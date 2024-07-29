Introducing What’s Next in the World of Fresh Produce

Sun World Shares Expanded Corporate Marketing and Brand Vision

WASCO, Calif. — Sun World International hosted an Early Season Table Grape Field Day at their Center for Innovation in Wasco, California, on July 11. The Sun World team unveiled “What’s Next” in varietal/cultivar development and introduced the corporate brand’s refreshed identity. The annual event hosted over 200 grower licensees, retailers and media partners.

The Early Season Field Day offered a behind-the-scenes look at the work taking place to develop and introduce consumer-inspired and grower-friendly table grape varieties that enable producers, marketers, and retailers to increase sales by delivering retailers and consumers a high-quality, delicious and consistent eating experience. Sun World’s licensed partners were given an opportunity to see current commercial varieties along with new varieties being evaluated as part of the product pipeline in both commercial vineyards and in Sun World’s test block. This approach allows licensed growers and marketers from around the world the chance to see varieties in a setting similar to what they would see in their own vineyards, helping them make more informed decisions on their planting plans.

“Attending the Sun World Late Season Field Day allows me to build relationships with other growers and licensees as well as learn practical and technical information vital to my business,” said Lara Kirsten, sustainability and compliance manager at JD Kirsten (Pty) Ltd.

Sun World licensees were among the first in the world to get a taste of new varieties in the pipeline and provide feedback on the traits and characteristics that are most important to them. Sun World’s marketing team offered insights into the recent corporate brand refresh and how it is interwoven into their strategic plans for the future. The updated website highlights the team’s commitment to helping licensees and growers stay ahead of the curve. Sun World is also launching a new way to easily access all materials through an information-sharing platform.

The Sun World team also shared an update on the planting growth plans for the Sugrafiftythree variety, the first variety to be sold under the RUBY RUSH® brand. Sugrafiftythree, an early red seedless grape variety, was launched commercially during Sun World’s Early Season Field Day in July 2023 with strong grower results in locations where it has been planted around the globe. And, researchers offered licensees and retailers exclusive insights into the challenges of balancing grower and consumer benefits to hit the sweet spot with a new grape variety.

“Sun World International is making significant investments in our partnership with growers and retailers to bring higher-yield, easier to grow, and more sustainable varieties to growers’ vineyards while focusing on the characteristics, quality, and brands that consumers are searching for,” said Jennifer Sanchez, vice president of marketing at Sun World International. “As a breeder and former grower, Sun World brings a grower’s perspective to new varietal development, understanding that we must combine grower benefits with consumers’ preferences to successfully bring a new variety or brand to market.”



Sun World will host their Late Season Field Day on August 21. Licensed growers, retailers and other interested parties can contact the Sun World team for more information at marketing@sun-world.com.

“Our company has attended these events for 15-plus years and this was the best event yet. I can’t wait to see what Sun World has in store next,” said Tinake de Klerk, head of technical, quality assurance and sustainability at Capespan.

