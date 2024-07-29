Natural Delights Promotes David Baxter to VP of Sales & Marketing

YUMA, Ariz. – Natural Delights® is proud to announce the promotion of David Baxter to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. David has been an integral part of the Natural Delights team for the past six years, demonstrating exceptional leadership and vision for the company.

David’s journey with Natural Delights began as a Product Manager, where he focused on innovation and maintaining high product standards. His dedication and expertise quickly propelled him to the role of Director of Marketing & Business Development, where he focused on developing and executing marketing strategies while driving business growth.

Now, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David will oversee the marketing and sales strategy for the brand. His responsibilities include supporting the grower community in maximizing the value of their crops, providing retail partners with best-in-class sales and marketing programs, and driving consumer demand by making dates fun and accessible.

“David brings collaborative leadership to our sales and marketing team and has created a dynamic team internally that has helped drive demand for the brand and category,” shared Hector Altamira, CEO of Natural Delights. “We’re very lucky to have him on the team, and are glad to see him stepping into this elevated role.”

“One of my proudest achievements has been assembling a sales and marketing team that collaborates seamlessly to achieve our shared goals,” added Baxter. “We’ve got a lot of exciting opportunities ahead of us as a brand, and I’m really looking forward to what our team will be able to do to serve our company’s mission heading into our new crop next year.”

About Bard Valley Natural Delights ®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.