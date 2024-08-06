It’s Bargain Strawberries Galore as Tesco Moves in to Help Growers After Recent Crop Flush

The sudden arrival of warmer weather after a dismal cold and wet spring and early summer start has quickly brought on a crop flush of British strawberries.

This has meant many growers having more strawberries than they expected but now Tesco has moved in to help growers by taking some of the surplus crop.

As a result of the surplus, Tesco has bought an extra few hundred tons of British grown strawberries and has just put one kilo punnets on sale for £4.50 and 400g punnets for the Clubcard price of £1.90. The regular price for a 400g punnet is £2.50.

