It’s Boo Time with JAZZ Apples

It will be more tasty treats – without the tricks – this Halloween as JAZZ ™ apples ramps up its successful ‘it’s Boo Time!’ Campaign.

Oppy’s Director of Business Development and Key Account Management, Audrey Desnoyers, says Halloween is the perfect time to get the family together and enjoy JAZZ™ apples.

“Halloween is a fun, colourful holiday, to tie into promotions at a time that coincides with our fresh Washington JAZZ™ harvest – it’s a fantastic time to enjoy JAZZ™ apples.

“It’s Boo Time! campaign returns for its third season, due to its massive popularity. It’s a great reason to build big, creative – and even spooky! — displays that spark the imagination and prompt shoppers to enjoy JAZZ™ with the family.”

With their naturally small, snackable size and refreshing tangy-sweet balanced flavor, JAZZ™ apples are the perfect snack for any occasion.

The integrated marketing campaign includes new recipes, a dedicated microsite, as well as thematic eye-catching packaging and point of sale highlighting JAZZ™ Halloween apple characters.

The campaign will start at the beginning of October in retail stores and online. Check it’sBooTime

JAZZ™ is marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy.

About T&G Global

Our story began 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today T&G Global helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. Located in 13 countries, our team of 2,000 people both grow and partner with over 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. As kaitiaki, we do this guided by kaitiakitanga. For us, this means we treat the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. www.tandg.global

About JAZZ™ apple

JAZZ™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. It was developed in New Zealand and patented in 2003. Today, JAZZ™ are grown under license by specially selected growers in 10 locations across both hemispheres and sold in more than 45 countries. Learn more about JAZZ™ here: www.jazzapple.com