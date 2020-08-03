It’s Official! Rave Harvest is Underway

It’s official! Stemilt’s newest apple, Rave®, is back in season and heading to grocery stores nationwide.

This Honeycrisp successor is the first apple off the tree for the 2020 season. Harvesting from Stemilt’s Mattawa, Washington orchards, Rave® sized well this year with fantastic eating qualities and beautiful coloring.

Rave® is known for being outrageously juicy with a refreshing snappy zing. It’s has the same Honeycrisp crunch, with a refreshing flavor, making it the perfect late summertime apple.

2020 marks the fourth season Rave® has been available to the public.