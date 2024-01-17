Joe Cook Promoted to Operations Manager of Allen Lund Company Little Rock

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Cook to Operations Manager of ALC Little Rock.

Cook began his career at the Allen Lund Company as a Transportation Broker. Before his current promotion, he spent time as a Business Development Specialist and Senior Transportation Broker. Prior to joining ALC he held roles in sales, customer service, and management in the IT software and automobile industries.

“I’m excited for Joe and the continued development of our Little Rock office! Joe has been here since the beginning, when we first opened in 2016, as a Transportation Broker; bringing a wealth of sales and managerial experience with him. He was promoted to Senior Transportation Broker as he honed in his overall skills. Since our opening Joe has been instrumental in our office growth and knows exactly what it takes to provide the great level of service our customers and carriers alike have come to expect. I am very happy Joe accepted the promotion to Operations Manager and know he will add even more value through this role,” said ALC Little Rock General Manager, Mark Zitzer.

Reflecting on his promotion, Joe stated, “Mark and the team have all worked hard in the past seven years to get where we are and I am excited to be part of the planning and development to keep that growth going.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with offices across North America and over 700 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 530,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2023 as the 16th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. Additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 46th in Transport Topics 2023 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was included in Transport Topics’ 2023 Top Freight Brokerage Firms and Top 100 Logistics Companies lists. Other awards in 2023 include recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America for the second year in a row and a designation as a Top Food Chain Technology Provider. Armstrong & Associates, Inc. placed ALC on their Top 50 U.S. 3PL List and Top 100 DTM 3PL List. In 2022, ALC was named to the Inc. 5000 list for Fastest Growing Companies, received a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com