FirstFruits Farms Celebrates Second Annual National Opal Apple Day with Remarkable Success

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms, a leading provider of premium apples, is delighted to announce the resounding success of the second annual National Opal Apple Day held on December 9th. This unique celebration, dedicated exclusively to Opal apples, highlights the exceptional qualities of this apple variety, earning it the distinction of having its own dedicated day for the second consecutive year.

Opal apples, known for their distinctive yellow color, sweet flavor, and non-browning properties, have captured the hearts of consumers and retailers alike. National Opal Apple Day serves as a reminder of the significance of this remarkable fruit, encouraging everyone to indulge in its delightful taste and versatility.

For retailers, National Opal Apple Day is an all-encompassing opportunity to boost sales and engage customers. Beyond offering Opal apple samples and incorporating them into recipes, FirstFruits Farms recommends using eye-catching in-store signage and leveraging social media. Strategic displays and online promotions can captivate shoppers, driving interest and prompting exploration of Opal apple possibilities. Collaborating with influencers or local chefs adds credibility and authenticity. This comprehensive approach not only boosts immediate sales but also cultivates lasting customer loyalty, showcasing Opal apples across diverse marketing platforms.

Both consumers and retailers played a pivotal role in making this year’s NOAD a triumph. The day was marked by increased Opal apple sales, with enthusiastic support from retailers such as Target, Charlie’s Produce, Dave’s Marketplace, and Hy-Vee. John D. De Taeye, a representative from Hy-Vee, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We had a great day! Thank you so much for your support. We sold more Opals than any other apple!”

The resounding success of this celebration underscores the genuine love and appreciation for the exceptional Opal apple variety. As we bid farewell to this year’s festivities, FirstFruits Farms eagerly anticipates the next National Opal Apple Day, continuing to inspire apple enthusiasts to explore the unique flavor of Opals through delightful recipes. “Opal apples have a way of bringing people together, and we are excited about the possibilities for the next National Opal Apple Day,” says Emily Autrey, Marketing Manager of FirstFruits Marketing. “It’s a chance for more people to join the celebration and discover the joy these apples can bring to their tables.” FirstFruits Farms extends their heartfelt thanks and best wishes to all who celebrated, looking forward to another year of sharing the joy of Opal apples.

###

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com