FirstFruits Farms Announces the Opal Apple Youth Make a Difference Grant Program for Another Empowering Year

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms is thrilled to announce another year of the Opal® Apple Youth Make A Difference Grant Program. This initiative aims to empower young changemakers to transform their dreams into impactful projects that contribute to positive change in their communities.

Since its inception in 2010, FirstFruits Farms’ Youth Make A Difference program has awarded more than $770,000 to over 60 deserving nonprofit organizations. The program anticipates discovering and supporting outstanding contributions to agricultural philanthropy through this year’s submissions.

Selected organizations are required to address one or more of the following issues: food security, nutrition, agriculture, food politics and education. To be eligible, organizations must have youth aged 6-25 in leadership roles, be nonprofit entities operating within the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and provide proof of 501(c)(3) status or affiliation with school entities in good standing.

“The Opal® Apple Youth Make A Difference grant program is a testament to our commitment to supporting the passion and innovation of young leaders. We believe in the power of youth to drive positive change, and this program provides them with the resources to turn their ideas into reality,” says Emily Autrey, Marketing Manager at FirstFruits Farms.

FirstFruits Farms is eager to witness the impactful projects that these organizations, will embark on in the coming year. As an integral part of the agricultural philanthropy landscape, FirstFruits Farms looks forward to supporting and celebrating the efforts of these changemakers who are dedicated to addressing critical issues in their communities.

Applications for the Opal® Apple Youth Make A Difference Grant Program are open from December 15, 2023, to February 9, 2024. Interested organizations can learn more and apply at https://www.opalapples.com/youth-make-a-difference/.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com