June is California Avocado Month

IRVINE, Calif. – The ninth consecutive celebration of California Avocado Month in June has begun. This year’s marketing activity includes a recipe contest, a drive-in movie event, chef recipes, social media support, public relations outreach and more. Concurrently the Commission is supporting customized retail and foodservice promotions that drive awareness of California avocados at point of purchase.

“California Avocado Month helps communicate the premium quality of California avocados and draws attention to peak season availability,” said Jan DeLyser, vice president marketing of the Commission. “June is an excellent time for California avocado promotions.”

California avocado support programs are taking place throughout the month and began with a recipe contest that launched earlier in the spring. The Commission is working with third-party editorial partner, Modern Luxury, to host a crowdsourced recipe contest featuring California avocados as the hero of BBQ/grilling recipes, entrees and side dishes. Modern Luxury has regional credibility and authenticity with a premium audience, reaching a targeted group of consumers across California while communicating the fruit’s exceptional quality and superiority through the partnership. The winning recipe will be announced later this month via public relations outreach and online, recognizing California Avocado Month and encouraging consumers to purchase the fruit at the peak of the season.

Continuing the momentum throughout the summer for California avocados, the Commission is hosting a free summer drive-in movie event at an Orange County, Calif. mall for local residents, media and influencers. The event will feature ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ a classic family film that leans into the California culture and lifestyle that California avocados embody. The Commission has partnered with Los Angeles-based Chef Edwin Charles Redway (better known as “Chef E Dubble”) to develop two delicious and unique California avocado-inspired recipes that will be shared with event attendees to recreate in the comfort of their homes: Smoked California Avocado Jerk Chicken Skewers and Fried California Avocado Toast with Caramelized Bacon and Arugula.

Leading up to the event, Chef E Dubble will preview his summer-inspired California avocado recipes on his Instagram page and host a giveaway for consumers to win a California avocado VIP

— more —

June is California Avocado Month, p.2

gift box complete with drive-in movie essentials. Then before the feature film at the movie event, the chef will welcome attendees during a short pre-show video, sharing why he loves California avocados and encouraging all to try his recipes at home. Broadening the reach of the drive-in promotion CAC will distribute a mat release to encourage awareness of California Avocado Month and showcase one of the chef’s newly developed summer recipes featuring California avocados.

“The Commission is leveraging the ongoing trend of cooking and enjoying meals at home, and also working within state and local health guidelines to offer consumers a fun, socially distanced event,” said DeLyser. “We tie it together with support for retailers and foodservice partners by directing California avocado fans to their locations.”

Starting on June 1, CAC began rolling out social content across California avocado owned channels with messaging about California Avocado Month, including recipes, engagement with user-generated content, resharing of blogger and partner assets, and communications that encourage consumers to utilize the Store Locator on the CaliforniaAvocado.com.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by nearly 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.