Kreher Family Farms and W.D. Henry & Sons, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance

Clarence, NY & Eden, NY– Kreher Family Farms and W.D. Henry & Sons, Inc. are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic alliance, combining Kreher’s ability to provide value added products and services with Henry’s premium quality fresh produce and floral products.

Today, more than ever, providing premium quality, safe and healthy food choices for consumers is a priority for retailers, restaurants and other food service companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of a food supply chain which is diverse and resilient. Working together, these two family farms can provide healthy food options to more people in more places.

“Our families have known each other and worked together for generations. My grandfather worked with Dan’s great-grandfather to address agricultural issues in Erie County, NY so that the communities in and around Buffalo could have an ample supply of safe and healthy food. I am very excited to work with Dan to continue the tradition of collaboration set by previous generations,” said Michael Kreher, the partner in Kreher Family Farms responsible for crop operations and business development. “Our family farms share the values of caring for our land, our team, and our communities. Together we work every day to do the right thing and do things right. Together we can do more than we could separately. The previous generations saw that and we continue to believe it.”

“I am very enthused about our alliance with Kreher Family Farms. Combining resources will allow us to provide our customers with the high levels of quality and service that they have come to expect from our farms, as well as offer new products in an ever changing marketplace,” said Dan Henry, Vice President of W.D. Henry & Sons, Inc. “Our families have known each other for years, so aligning ourselves with people who share similar values and ideals makes sense for our business, our employees and our future.”

There will not be any changes in the management of the W.D. Henry farm location and all contacts, current and future orders, and product inquiries will remain the same.

About Kreher Family Farms

The Kreher family has been farming since 1924. Today, the third and fourth generation continues the family farming tradition along with over 300 team members across their egg farms, crop farms, and compost and fertilizer operations. The farm produces over 600,000,000 eggs each year and grows over 5,000 acres of crops to serve customers throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and into the Southeast and Midwest.

About W.D. Henry & Sons, Inc.

W.D. Henry & Sons, Inc. has been growing fresh produce and flowers for over 130 years. Originally established in 1888, the business is currently managed by members of the fourth and fifth generations of the Henry family. Although the business has evolved over the years, the traditions of family farming remain the same – providing safe, fresh produce and eye-catching flowers to our customers and communities.