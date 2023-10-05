Lipman Family Farms Welcomes Dr. Sam Hutton, Ph.Das Senior Breeder; Elevates R&D Team

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman Family Farms is thrilled to announce the latest addition to their Research and Development team, Dr. Sam Hutton, Ph.D. A distinguished expert in the field of horticulture and breeding, Dr. Hutton officially joined Lipman as their Senior Breeder based in its R&D facility in Florida.

“Sam’s arrival marks an exciting chapter in our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms. “As Senior Breeder, Sam will play a pivotal role in all aspects of our breeding and hybrid seed production, collaborating across our organization.” She added, “His mission is to develop even more desirable tomato varieties for Lipman and our farming partners through our innovative R&D program, creating new and more flavorful products.”

Lipman Family Farms maintains a full in-house R&D team of scientists who work meticulously to create new varieties for their open field product through years of dedicated trials. This in-house program is signature to Lipman’s vertical integration and unmatched quality.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Hutton join our R&D team,” said Mark Barineau, Director of R&D at Lipman Family Farms. “With his extensive background in horticulture and breeding, we have a truly unique opportunity to combine our respective knowledge and experience to make even more innovative and desirable tomatoes for our customers..”





Dr. Hutton brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise. With a Ph.D. in Horticulture from the University of Florida, an M.S. in Plant Breeding from the University of Minnesota, and a B.S. in Agronomy from Mississippi State University, his impressive academic background is complemented by his remarkable industry achievements. In 2014, he received Vance Publishing’s Second Annual 40 Under 40 Award, a testament to his leadership and commitment in advancing the cause to doubling food production by 2050.

Lipman Family Farms looks forward to an exciting journey of growth and advancement with Dr. Hutton on board.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.