Make Mother’s Day Festive with Frieda’s French Style Crêpes

LOS ALAMITOS, CA — Togetherness has taken on a whole new meaning over the past few years, and the special bond that moms share with their families is one to celebrate. A well-crafted brunch can be simple and satisfying this Mother’s Day, highlighting how much we appreciate everything moms do.

This year, make your store the crêpes destination by creating endcaps and displays that transform your store into a turn-key brunch destination. Include Frieda’s French Style Crêpes, spring vegetables like asparagus and bell peppers, and a variety of specialty cheeses to help shoppers answer, “How should we celebrate mom?”

“When I think about the perfect Mother’s Day food, I think easy, loving and delicious. My kids want to feel like they ‘made’ something, but sometimes that can lead to bigger messes to clean up,” says Cindy Sherman, director of marketing and innovation at Frieda’s Brand Produce. “One way we get around this is with Frieda’s French Style Breakfast Crêpes. My husband can whip up a batch of scrambled eggs, and the kids can wrap them up in the crepes and pile on toppings like ripe avocados, sliced apples, Brie cheese, and more.”

This year, it’s all about embracing togetherness. Let the Frieda’s team work with you to create excitement in your stores, because moms (and truly all of us) deserve some additional flair this spring. Here’s to moms everywhere!

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by the late produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce, and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.