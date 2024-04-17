Markon Announces Staff Changes

Salinas, California – Markon Cooperative, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of John Galvez and the hiring Baha Sadduk to key food safety positions within the organization. Together, these positions reflect Markon’s commitment to food safety.

Markon is proud to announce the well-deserved promotion of John Galvez to Senior Director of Quality Assurance and Food Safety. John’s journey with Markon began in 2000 when he joined the team as a Quality Assurance Inspector. His dedication and expertise over many years led to his promotion to Quality Assurance Director in 2010. Over his 25-year tenure, John has been instrumental in developing Markon’s robust inspection practices, fostering strong relationships with our growers, expanding the role of our Markon Quality Assurance Inspectors, and providing educational farm tours to our customers. In his new role, John will lead our food safety program, be the voice of Markon for all food safety-related matters and drive our strategic food safety and quality initiatives.

“With his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to driving food safety results, John has consistently demonstrated his ability to exceed expectations and further Markon’s position as an industry leader in food safety and quality,” said Andy Hamilton, Markon’s CEO.

Markon is also excited to announce that Baha Sadduk joined Markon in October 2023 as the company’s Food Safety Director. With over 30 years of experience in the produce industry, Baha’s deep understanding of the supply chain from farm to table will further enhance Markon’s food safety and quality programs. Previously, Baha helped food desert areas access fresh produce and supported nonprofits, small-scale growers, and distributors to improve operational efficiencies, food safety, and quality assurance practices.

Baha oversees compliance with Markon’s 5-Star Food Safety Program standards and ensures all Markon First Crop, Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials products meet or exceed its stringent food safety standards. He also interfaces with Markon members, providing them with food safety information and conducting ongoing field research. Baha reports to John Galvez, Senior Director of Quality Assurance and Food Safety.

“Baha’s complete supply chain experience and food safety knowledge are valuable contributions to the Markon team,” said Galvez. “I look forward to working together to take the Markon Food Safety Program to the next level.”

Andy Hamilton noted “Both John and Baha have demonstrated outstanding commitment and expertise in the realms of quality assurance and food safety. John set the standard for excellence for over 20 years as the preeminent industry voice through our “Boots in the Fields” program. We’ve created a great combination by coupling the strengths of John’s team and his resources with Baha and our industry-leading food safety personnel.”

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all its premium farm-to-table produce, including Markon First Crop, Markon Ready-Set-Serve, and Markon Essentials product lines so foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, and nationally known as a leader in quality, consistency, and convenience, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member-distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Markon continues to introduce new products and innovative packaging based on the needs of our member and operator customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.