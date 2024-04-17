Side Delights Microwaveable Amazables! Now Available to Order

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® announced that its newest product line, Amazables!, launched at SEPC Southern Exposure in Tampa in March, is now available to order. As potatoes hold the title as America’s #1 favorite vegetable for the 9th year in a row1, Amazables! is a first-of-its-kind oven crispy-skin style microwavable U.S. No.1 grade Russet potato available with two custom sauces created exclusively by Litehouse®, a leader in dressings, dips, and sauces.

The launch of Amazables! supports an increasing consumer demand for single-serve format and desire to reduce food waste, in addition to the growing popularity of microwavable foods, as microwaves climb to the second most popular kitchen appliance, after the stovetop2.

“Consumers want a hot, wholesome meal in under 15 minutes, and Amazables! cooks in six minutes and is ready to eat in eight minutes,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Amazables! is an all-inclusive side dish, main dish, or hearty snack with on-pack sauces. No pre-washing is needed, and clean-up is a snap! Once cooked, remove the potato from the film sleeve and throw it away in the recycle bin.”

The gluten-free sauces, Loaded Potato sauce, and Buffalo Ranch sauce were created to complement the taste of a Russet potato and leverage top food service flavors. The Loaded Potato sauce leverages America’s #1 way to eat a potato (baked style) with traditional steakhouse-loaded baked potato toppings, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives. The Buffalo Ranch sauce blends the heat of classic Buffalo sauce with the cool tanginess of creamy ranch dressing.

Amazables! potatoes are wrapped in an innovative #1 recyclable metallic material using Krisp Film technology, developed in partnership with NNZ, Inc., that “shrinks” around the potato in the microwave, creating a crispy potato skin similar to the oven-baked method. Unlike other microwave-ready potatoes on the market, the Krisp Film material cooks the potato while permittingthe steam to escape, allowing the potato skin to crisp up while the potato flesh inside to cook to a fluffy, baked-like texture. The drier, fluffier flesh absorbs the Litehouse sauces, resulting in an amazingly tasty dressed baked potato.

Amazables! is now available in colorful, eye-catching packaging that elevates the look of the whole potato category. Side Delights® will support the new product line with a comprehensive, integrated marketing program that includes branded display-ready shippers; in-store POS support; social media schedule across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn on both Side Delights as well as Litehouse social channels; and digital asset availability, including hero photos, cooking demo videos, and suggested product description & marketing copy.

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, value-added, sustainable products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include Masser Family of Companies (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).