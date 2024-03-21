Melissa’s Unveils Tropical Flight

A Trio of Dragon Fruit Varieties to Take Consumers on a Sweet Journey

Los Angeles, CA – Melissa’s, a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, is inviting consumers to embark on a Tropical Flight™ with their introduction of a unique retail program featuring all three dragon fruit varieties: white, red, and the often-overlooked, but incredibly sweet, yellow dragon fruit.

While consumers may be familiar with the vibrant red dragon fruit, the yellow variety remains a hidden gem for many. Melissa’s believes this delightful fruit deserves a spotlight, not only for its exceptional taste but also for its distinct appearance, making it easier for shoppers to identify in the market.

Inspired by wine flights, where patrons experience a tasting flight of multiple varietals, the Tropical Flight™ program offers consumers the opportunity to discover the unique flavor profiles and vibrant colors of each dragon fruit variety.

“We’re excited to introduce the Tropical Flight™ program and bring the full dragon fruit experience to consumers,” says Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations at Melissa’s. “This innovative concept not only allows shoppers to explore the diverse world of dragon fruit, but it also helps them easily identify the yellow variety, which we believe to be the sweetest of the bunch.”

To support the Tropical Flight™ launch, Melissa’s offers a range of sales & marketing resources:

• WOW displays: Melissa’s merchandisers will create eye-catching displays featuring all three dragon fruit

varieties together with educational point-of-sale (POS) signage.

• Fresh-cut: Retailers who offer sliced dragon fruit rounds in the cut fruit section for convenient, healthy

snack options can utilize Melissa’s Tropical Flight™ stickers.

• Tropical Flight™ Pack: 3 count pack includes one of each dragon fruit variety, making it easy for

consumers to order online, or to grab and go when shopping in-store.

Dragon Fruit Varieties

Mellow in flavor but visually striking, dragon fruit (also known as a pitaya) comes in three colors; white, red and yellow. This exotic cactus fruit has a delicately sweet and mildly acidic taste, reminiscent of watermelon, cactus pear and kiwi. Tip: Dragon fruit flavor is more intense when it is cold and best enjoyed chilled, right out of the skin.

• White Dragon Fruit: pleasantly mild sweetness with cream-colored interior.

• Red Dragon Fruit: medium-high sugar content and deep burgundy-colored interior.

• Yellow Dragon Fruit: the sweetest of all varieties with a translucent white interior.

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers.

Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com.