Monterey Mushrooms Promotes Mike Stephan to Senior Director of Business Development

WATSONVILLE, CA | Monterey Mushrooms has revealed the recent expansion of its executive team. As the company continues to grow, it has appointed Mike Stephan to Senior Director of Business Development, a role that spans the entire US sales team from California to Florida.

Stephan previously held the role of Western Region Sales Director and prior to that, he was the Eastern Region Sales Director. “Mike’s knowledge of our current customer base across the nation and his drive to get to know prospective customers, are sure to help him succeed in his new role,” said Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

This well-deserved promotion comes as Stephan approaches his 18th year working at Monterey Mushrooms.

Stephan is a past Board Member of the Mushroom Council, a graduate of Winona State University, and a retired Captain in the US Army Reserves, where he served his country during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Desert Storm. Stephan resides in Minneapolis with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Anne who is a sophomore at Florida Gulf Coast University. Stephan is a private pilot and he and his family enjoy adventuring, sailing, and flying.

Monterey Mushrooms is currently searching for a replacement for the role of Western Region Sales Director.

For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on nine farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube!