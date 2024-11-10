Misionero Welcomes Brandi Smith as Corporate Controller, Expanding Leadership in Strategic Financial Management

Gonzales, CA – Misionero, a leader in organic and conventional packaged salad greens, is excited to announce the addition of Brandi Smith as Corporate Controller. With over two decades of experience in accounting, finance, and business management, Brandi brings a wealth of expertise in supporting complex agricultural organizations and driving financial insights that fuel business growth and innovation.

Brandi joins Misionero from The Morning Star Company, where she held the role of Enterprise Ag Controller. In that role, she oversaw the accounting and finance functions for the Ag supply chain of the world’s largest tomato-processing company, ensuring accurate, timely, and compliant financial reporting. Her contributions included delivering data-driven analysis and strategic recommendations to executive leadership, ultimately supporting The Morning Star Company’s continued success in a fast-paced, expansive industry.

In addition to her work at The Morning Star Company, Brandi served as Controller at PlantTape Inc., an agricultural technology company known for its groundbreaking approach to planting efficiency. She managed global accounting, finance, purchasing, and logistics operations, leading key projects that drove process improvements and operational excellence.

“I am thrilled to join Misionero and contribute to a team that values innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement,” said Brandi. “I look forward to leveraging my financial and strategic expertise to support Misionero’ s mission of providing quality, fresh produce in a dynamic way.”

Misionero CEO Joe Merenda stated, “We are excited to welcome Brandi to Misionero. Her experience in agriculture finance and proven ability to drive financial insights will be invaluable as we continue strengthening our position in the fresh produce market and deliver value to our customers.”

Brandi’s addition reflects Misionero’s commitment to expanding its leadership team with seasoned professionals dedicated to enhancing the company. Her experience and vision align seamlessly with the company’s forward-thinking approach to growth.