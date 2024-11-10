Bolthouse Fresh Foods Earns Best Sustainable Packaging Honors for Compostable Innovation

Bolthouse Fresh packaging wins at the 2024 IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is solidifying its reputation for innovation by earning the prestigious Best Sustainable Packaging Award at the 2024 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show. The compostable packaging will debut this month at Meijer with 1- and 2-lb Bolthouse Fresh baby carrots and broaden to organic products in 2025.

Bolthouse Fresh Foods’ compostable packaging is made from renewable canola and breaks down using standard home composting practices. It is also TUV Certified, signaling thorough safety, quality, and sustainability testing.

Each package will feature a QR code with tips for effective composting, making it easy for consumers to engage in sustainable practices at home.

“Our mission is to provide fresh, nutritious produce that people can trust,” said Karen White, Vice President of Marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods. “The launch of our compostable packaging is a natural extension of that mission, offering solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also support a healthier planet. This honor affirms our goal to reinvigorate the fresh produce aisle with vibrant and versatile fresh carrot products.”

Earlier this year, Bolthouse Fresh Foods relaunched its century-old brand with a bold and playful new look for its Bolthouse Fresh portfolio of fresh carrots. Additional innovations showcased at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show include Bolthouse Fresh Sizzlers, which features crinkle-cut carrots with three sauce kit flavors, and Bolthouse Fresh Carrot Shakers in Ranch, Dill Pickle, and Spicy Chili Lime. The company expects to launch a new website in November and maintain a steady product innovation pipeline.

ABOUT BOLTHOUSE FRESH FOODS

Headquartered in California’s Central Valley community of Bakersfield, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has grown and produced fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America’s largest growers and distributors of fresh carrots for cooking and snacking, supporting 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ takes pride in its extensive network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America. Learn more at https://www.bolthousefresh.com/.