Mountain View Fruit Sales Announces Premium Fresh Table Grape Program

Reedley, CA – Mountain View Fruit Sales is proud to announce George Matoian will be joining Mountain View Fruit Sales as the Director of the Grape Division.

Mountain View Fruit Sales was established in 1994 with a vision focused on growing flavorful peaches, plums and nectarines on family farms packed under the brands Summeripe, Summertime and Summersweet. In 2017, Mountain View expanded their portfolio with the same vision of growing family farms to include premium citrus packed under the brands Rascals, Brilliant and Aces. This summer, Mountain View is excited to bring to market a premium grape program led by industry veteran George Matoian.

“George is bringing with him over 30 years of marketing experience and a lifetime of growing grapes” says Mike Thurlow, owner of Mountain View Fruit Sales. “Our primary focus in marketing our grape program is to utilize the synergies created with our premium stone fruit and citrus line up. With ever increasing logistical headwinds, being able to load grapes with both conventional and organic tree fruit at one location will be a big benefit for our customers”.

The premium grape program will feature a complete lineup of red, green and black seedless varieties from some of the most progressive breeders in the grape industry and will be available from early July through December. “We pride ourselves in not only growing the best grapes in the valley but also offering the best service” says George Matoian. “Our growers have been farming their land for generations and understand the need to farm in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, so joining likeminded tree fruit and citrus growers fits perfectly into our long-term vision”.