Pretty Lady Vineyards Goes Organic

McFarland, CA – Just in time for the start of their season, Pretty Lady Vineyards is gearing up to exhibit at their first ever Organic Produce Show at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California. After months of anticipation, Pretty Lady is excited to finally be able to offer organic grape varieties to Pretty Lady fans far and wide.

“We are excited to expand our product offerings to now include organic grape varieties which will be available in our stand-up grab-and-go bags as well as boxes.” States Nick Dulcich, president of Pretty Lady Vineyards. “We have an impressive number of organic varieties that we will be offering which include Autumn King, Great Green, Scarlet Royal, Allison, Sweet Globe, Flame, Ivory, Autumn Royal, and Krissy.”

Attending the Organic Produce Show in Monterey, California this year? Stop by Booth #716 to learn more about Pretty Lady’s new 2023 varieties. Tradeshow hours take place Thursday, July 13th, 2023, 12:30pm – 5pm at the Monterey Conference Center in the Monterey Conference Center. If you are interested in grape sales inquiries but are unable to attend OPS in person, please contact Nick Dulcich at nick@dulcich.com.

About Pretty Lady Vineyards﻿

Pretty Lady Vineyards is a grower, packer, and shipper of premium California table grapes. From July through December, customers’ expectations are exceeded with our grapes’ size, flavor, and quality. We offer many packaging options to fulfill any needs, including our tamper-evident Top Seal packaging in various weights. Available in Pretty Lady™, Harvest Hobgoblin™, and more!