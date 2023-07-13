Zespri Appoints Darren Lamothe as General Manager North America

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – ZespriTM Kiwifruit is the fastest growing fruit in the fruit bowl and to continue this positive momentum in the market, Zespri is appointing Darren LaMothe as the new general manager to oversee North American operations. LaMothe has established himself as an integral member of the Zespri leadership team for the past four years developing the supply chain team in North America and Europe with supply chain reset efforts resulting in continuous improvements and standardization. LaMothe will assume the responsibilities from Dan Riley who served as general manager since early 2021.

“We are excited to support Darren as the general manager as he transitions from his outstanding efforts managing and improving our supply chain program. His business acumen and people forward mindset will be vital as we continue to expand our business,” states Linda Mills, Zespri’s acting president, Europe and North America.

Prior to his successful tenure at Zespri, LaMothe had 18 years of experience in fast moving consumer goods, technology and fresh produce across different roles including Supply Chain Site Leader, Supply Chain Optimization, Global Account Management, Business Development, and e-commerce and Fulfilment Operations at organizations such as PepsiCo, Syncreon (DP World Company), and Procter & Gamble. LaMothe holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and recently graduated in 2023 from the University of Arizona with an MBA in Finance. He holds certification as a Supply Chain Profession (CSCP), Planning & Inventory Manager (CPIM), and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

“I am excited for this new opportunity within the organization,” explains LaMothe. “We have a great team in place, and together, I look forward to building upon Zespri’s success as the #1 fastest growing fruit.* I am also excited to work with our retail and distributor partners to continue our successful trajectory of growing the category by providing the best-tasting kiwifruit to consumers.”

*Kiwi ranks the #1 fastest growing segment in the fruit bowl, and is outpacing total fruit by 11 pts.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.