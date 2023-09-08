Mushroom Council Features “Fast Food” in National Mushroom Month Campaign

Meal prep time is tight. Mushrooms are the answer. This is among the key points in the Mushroom Council’s® all-new National Mushroom Month promotion, “Real Fast. Real Food. Mushroom Meals in Minutes.”

The campaign launched Sept. 1 to officially kick-off National Mushroom Month and will continue throughout the fall. The integrated campaign will address home cooks’ pain points when it comes to lacking time for meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking. It will showcase how mushrooms are a delicious and versatile center-of-the-plate ingredient for home cooks who overwhelmingly seek simplicity, speed, and convenience.

The “Real Fast. Real Food. Mushroom Meals in Minutes.” campaign will include:

A campaign hub on the Mushroom Council’s website: mushroomcouncil.com/mushroom-meals/

For the first time, (four) weekly meal plan(s) featuring a total of 16 mushroom-centric dishes – all taking less than 30 minutes – and available in multiple formats to fit consumers’ lifestyles, including: Video Shopping list download Click-to-cart shop-ability for visitors to add meal plan ingredients to their digital shopping carts

Weekly e-blasts featuring recipes and grocery lists

Digital ads including recipe videos and social media promotions across Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and Facebook.

Consumer media engagement

These recipes include several cuisines and flavor profiles to keep consumers inspired in the kitchen:

“What I love about this campaign is that it centers around the idea of ‘fast food,’ not in the traditional sense, but in your own kitchen, made with mushrooms, and it’s all about getting shoppers to add just one more carton of mushrooms to their grocery carts,” said Anne-Marie Roerink, retail analyst at 210 Analytics, LLC. “This campaign lines up directly with consumers’ needs and aligns well with retailers who also are leaning into simplicity and convenience in their merchandising and promotions.”

About the Mushroom Council:

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com